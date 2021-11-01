“Consumers should not run to the posts”, warns the president of Sindicombustíveis on truck drivers

You don’t need to run to the gas stations, thinking you’ll have an empty car tank, because of an unlikely truckers’ strike. The orientation is given by the president of the union that represents the businessmen at the gas stations in Pernambuco (Sindicombustíveis-PE), Alfredo Pinheiro Ramos. In his assessment, the strike scheduled to take place this Monday (1) will not have enough adhesion to occur. In this case, generating demand for fuels unnecessarily will only get in the way and could generate a momentary shortage. The best thing to do is to maintain normality.

According to Sindicombustíveis-PE, the stations have stocks to meet the state’s consumption for up to three days, not to mention the rapid refueling condition, thanks to the proximity to the Port of Suape, where fuel distributors are concentrated.

At a time when the state government is asking for sacrifice for the whole of society, it breaks down for those who are producing and have to pay the bills,” criticized Alfredo Pinheiro Ramos, president of the Pernambuco Petroleum Derivatives Retail Trade Union – GUGA MATOS /ACERVO JC IMAGEM

“Every time Petrobras increases fuel prices, we talk about this truck drivers’ strike. I personally don’t believe it will happen. At some points there must be some movement, but it won’t affect the supply of no one. The stations are supplied and Suape is very close, offering conditions for us to supply the entire state quickly. About increasing demand, we ask people not to do this, because if there is this movement, it can bring, momentarily, some shortages,” observes Ramos.

Pernambuco has approximately 1,600 gas stations in operation, 200 of which in Recife alone and 455 in the Metropolitan Region of Recife. Stocks in establishments are not high, but they are enough to serve customers for two or three days. As there is a fast replenishment community in Suape, there is no need to have a cost to maintain high stocks.

Dissatisfied with the constant increases in fuel prices, the expectation is that autonomous truck drivers stop their vehicles on Monday. Despite the discontent of the category, the National Confederation of Autonomous Transporters (CNTA) stated, in a statement released Friday (29), that after consulting the unions, that “there is no adhesion to any movement of stoppage or strike and that a stoppage at this time would negatively impact the life of the autonomous truck driver, in addition to bringing disastrous consequences for society and for the country’s economy,” says the entity, in a statement.

The court has also anticipated the move and banned the blocking of roads in the country. The decision benefits access to the Port of Santos (SP), the Port of Suape (PE), as well as highways in São Paulo, Goiás, Paraná, Santa Catarina, Pernambuco and Rio Grande do Sul.

The decision of the substitute federal judge Marina Sabino Coutinho, of the 1st Court of São Vicente, established a daily fine of R$ 10 thousand for individuals and R$ 100 thousand for legal entities if the roads and highways connecting the Port of Santos to cities Santos and São Vicente are blocked by truck drivers during the stoppage on the 1st and the following seven days.

RAISE TO LATER FREEZE

This Monday, the new average fuel price in Pernambuco also starts to apply. The government increased the value of gasoline by approximately R$0.09, diesel by R$0.05 and ethanol by R$0.02. After announcing the increase, the finance secretaries across the country unanimously decided to freeze the average price per state for a period of 90 days. The measure was approved on Thursday (28), during a virtual meeting of the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz).

“As the market is free, businessmen have the option of passing on the readjustment to the consumer or not. It is worth noting that in relation to the international market, fuels in Brazil are still with a large lag of US$ 0.28 in diesel and close to of US$ 0.15 in gasoline. This means that at any moment it could trigger another Petrobras trigger and result in new increases”, highlights Ramos.

The president of Sindicombustíveis-PE criticizes the war of narratives between the state government and the federal government and believes that the scenario will remain tense for the sector. “If the state government defends that it does not increase the tax and what increases is Petrobras’ policy, why the freezing (average price)? Before the pandemic, for two years the government froze the fiscal agenda at a high level. we foresee days with difficulties for the sector. The political incitement means that the reforms are not approved and this has an effect on the dollar. Not to mention that in the international market, OPEC reduced oil extraction during the pandemic and did not return to previous levels with the resumption, which also affects the global market”, observes Ramos.

In practice, unfortunately, the consumer should not expect a drop in fuel prices in the short term.