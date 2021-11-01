COP-26 starts with difficult scenario for global agreement to avoid climate catastrophe

The world arrived this Sunday at COP-26, the UN climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, at a boiling point: to avoid a catastrophe, countries need to adopt more ambitious commitments to combat global warming. The magnitude of the outstanding issues and the obstacles to resolving them, however, raise questions about the probability of success of the two-week meeting.

The summit was opened today by the Executive Secretary of the Climate Convention, Patricia Espinosa, who warned that “or we choose to recognize that keeping things as they are is not worth the devastating price we are paying and we make the necessary transition to a future sustainable, or we accept that we are investing in our own extinction.”

“It’s about more than the environment, it’s about peace,” Espinosa said.

READ: New Zealand’s young indigenous activist calls the world’s attention at the opening of the COP

The two biggest polluters, China and the United States, are not only going through the worst moment in their bilateral relationship in decades, but they face internal challenges that threaten the implementation of their climate goals. Other major polluting gas emitters, in turn, have no clear plans for how they intend to make their green transition. There are still a handful of countries, like Brazil, that have effectively retreated.

Glossary: Paris Agreement, NDCs and carbon neutrality: understand the terms of the negotiations

The COP takes place every year, but the 2021 edition is of central importance. It is here that countries must review for the first time the voluntary targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions assumed in the Paris Agreement, the so-called Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

The 2015 binding treaty calls for the pledges to be revised and expanded every five years, but COP-26 has been delayed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. For specialists heard by GLOBO, one of the central points of the summit will be to see if the countries will be sufficiently ambitious in their emission cuts. In this regard, there are mixed signals.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Glaciologist Ninis Rosqvist noticed that at the southern peak of the Kebnekaise massif, the summit has lost more than 20 meters, and its GPS already indicates only 2,094.8 meters of altitude. Two years ago, this peak lost Sweden’s highest summit. Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP As temperatures rise, the permafrost begins to thaw. As a result, bacteria decompose the biomass stored in the frozen earth, causing new emissions of CO2 and methane, which in turn accelerate global warming in a frightening vicious cycle Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP Most of the Swedish glaciers are probably already doomed, even if the impact on Kebnekaise is not as disastrous as elsewhere in the world. Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP Methane bubbles rise to the surface of the water in the Stordalen swamp in northern Sweden. Although it stays in the air for only 12 years, rather than centuries, as is the case with CO2, methane has a greenhouse effect 25 times greater Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP A reindeer is photographed near the town of Kiruna, in the far north of Sweden. The snow, which has remained frozen throughout the winter, melts and refreezes regularly, forming a hard layer that prevents reindeer from accessing lichen, their main food. Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP Tourists visit Mount Nuolja overlooking Abisko in northern Sweden, where scientists are investigating the impact of climate change on many aspects of the Arctic Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP Swampy lakes smell like ‘rotten egg’: “The smell of hydrogen sulfide, which mixes with escaping methane, was not felt as much as it is today,” explains Larson, project coordinator at the Swedish University’s Climate Impact Research Center by Umea Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP Valley on the way to Nikkaluokta in northern Sweden Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP

Understand in graphics: Pressure for ‘climate ambition’ agenda COP-26

realistic expectations

Before the Paris Agreement, the world was heading towards an increase in global temperature of 4°C or 5°C by 2100, compared to the pre-Industrial Revolution level — a number that, according to the UN, would fall to 2.7°C taking into account current commitments. It is, even so, far from the 1.5°C necessary to avoid a catastrophe, with the failure of ecosystems and damage to humanity.

“We don’t expect to end the COP at 1.5°C,” said Helen Mountford, vice president for climate and economics at the World Resources Institute. “But if we put together already-adopted commitments and unconsolidated promises, we could be on course for 2.1°C. It would reduce the gap in half.

In order to keep global warming in the ideal margin, projections indicate that it is necessary to neutralize the emission of carbon dioxide by 2050. Several of the biggest polluters, such as the US, the European Union and Japan, have updated their NDCs to suit the deadline. Others say they will, but their plans through 2030 fall short.

“It’s as if they’re waiting for a technological miracle that will suddenly allow them to reduce their emissions much faster than they’ve been doing,” Mountford said.

Interview: ‘Isolating Brazil would be a totally wrong attitude’, says head of Itamaraty negotiators at COP-26

This is the case in Australia, Russia and Saudi Arabia, for example. So is the situation in Brazil, which has the spotlight on itself thanks to President Jair Bolsonaro’s catastrophic environmental policy.

In 2020, the year of the pandemic, global emissions fell 7%, while Brazilian emissions rose 9.5%, driven by deforestation. The country is also the only one in the G-20 (group of the 20 largest economies on the planet) with goals that are more lenient than those adopted in Paris: the result of a “pedaling” in the calculation of the base that will allow the emission of 307 million tons of CO2 more than allowed before, according to the UN.

— Brazil arrives very poorly at the COP, as the great villain — said Stela Herschmann, climate policy specialist at the Climate Observatory. — No one should take seriously the promises of a government that destroyed the environment for three years in a row, but now swears that everything will be different.

Podcast: How does Brazil get to the UN Climate Conference?

the enemy lives inside

Attention is also focused on the United States of President Joe Biden, who is seeking to reposition himself in the environmental debate after four disastrous years under Donald Trump. The Democratic plan to cut emissions in half by 2030, however, is in check.

For months, Biden has been trying to pass a $3.5 trillion package of environmental and social investments to fund America’s green transition. Resistance from fellow Democrats led him to cut the plan by almost half. Still, in order not to reach Glasgow empty-handed, he kept on with the $555 billion program of tax credits to encourage Americans to adopt electric vehicles and cut back on natural gas and coal.

— It is still the biggest climate investment package in American history — emphasizes Jamal Raad, from Evergreen Action, who is seeking to pressure the White House and Congress on the environmental agenda.

It remains unclear, however, whether the plan will pass. With only a simple majority, the party cannot lose any votes in the Senate. In addition, the new package leaves out what was the jewel in its crown: the program for the payment of clean energy, which would benefit energy companies that made their transition under the rules and would punish those that did not comply. It would put the US on the path to an 80% clean energy matrix by the end of the decade.

According to an analysis by the Rhodium Group, the US will be able to fulfill its promise to reduce its emissions by 50% by 2030 even without this measure. For this, it will be necessary to combine federal legislation, executive orders, guidelines from the American Environmental Agency (EPA) and state initiatives, which will be more time-consuming and difficult to implement.

Article: What do I have to do with climate change?

cold war gets in the way

Another important player is China, which alone is responsible for almost a quarter of current greenhouse gas emissions. Last week, Beijing submitted new NDCs, consolidating promises already announced: peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and neutralize them by 2060.

The Chinese plan, however, is vague, and the increase in the production of energy generated by burning coal to face the blackouts that hit the country in the post-pandemic recovery raises concerns. The recent record of Chinese engagement on multilateral and environmental issues, on the other hand, is stronger than the American one:

“Everyone agrees that China needs to do more,” said Alex Wang, an expert on Chinese environmental law at the University of California at Los Angeles. — But they have a comprehensive program and are engaged [na transição] sectors in which they should be, such as energy and civil construction.

Health impact: Climate change threatens efforts to eradicate tropical diseases

The risk of the cold war between Beijing and Washington spilling over into negotiations also raises fears. If both arrived in Paris willingly, which made the agreement possible, today the atmosphere is more tense. Other debates dear to emerging countries will also be essential to set the tone for the negotiations, such as the creation of the global carbon market promised in the Paris Agreement, and the guarantee of $100 billion annually to help developing countries in the green transition.

One more important issue concerns the losses and damages caused by global warming. Rich countries resist the demand of vulnerable nations with low emissions, but highly impacted by climate change, such as African states and the islands of Oceania that have their existence threatened – a situation that makes them prominent in the environmental debate.

It’s unlikely that everything will be resolved by Nov. 12, but advances are essential if the conference is to respond to expectations.