COP26: Environment Minister Announces New Climate Target, 50% Emission Reduction by 2030 | COP 26 2021

Brazil began its participation in the United Nations Conference on Climate Change, COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland, this Monday (1). Without the participation of President Jair Bolsonaro, the country was represented by the Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite, who presented a new target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

In the speech, Leite announced a new “more ambitious” carbon emission reduction target for 2030, with the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

However, the minister spoke only in percentages and did not present how much the real reduction in greenhouse gas emissions should be for this decade. (understand all the goals remade by Brazil below)

“Today we present a new, more ambitious climate target, going from 43% to 50% by 2030; and a carbon neutral target by 2050, which will be formalized during COP26”, stated Leite.

Brazil arrives at COP26 as 1 of the 5 countries that most aggravated global warming

Understand what carbon credit is

What should the real reduction be?

On October 20, a bill approved in Congress also presented a new climate target for Brazil, announcing a 43% reduction in emissions in 2025 and 50% in 2030. Like Leite’s speech on Monday, the PL does not committed to a real figure for the reduction, and stipulates that this figure will be defined in the future by a decree from President Bolsonaro.

Both the PL and Milk’s speech at COP26 overlap with the current goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions presented at the UN in 2020, when countries renewed the goals themselves stipulated in the Paris Agreement, in 2015.

In this renewal of the UN goals, Brazil was one of the only countries that fell back on its goal, allowing the country reach 2030 by emitting 400 million tons of greenhouse gases more than anticipated in the original goal.

Understand all the climate goals that Brazil has been presenting since 2020:

2020: text presented at the UN by former minister Ricardo Salles speaks of a 37% reduction in emissions in 2025 and 43% in 2030;

2021: PL 1,539 promises to reduce emissions by 43% in 2025 and 50% in 2030;

Now, at COP26, the goal is to reduce emissions by 45% in 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050.

The Brazilian climate goal was initially defined in 2015, when the Paris Agreement brought together countries that agreed to commit to limiting global warming to an increase of up to 1.5ºC in this century.

Entities reacted to the announcement and highlighted the danger that Brazil’s new target at COP26 would allow for yet another climatic ride.

“The government does not explain how the basis for calculating the emission reduction will be. It is important that this is done so that there is no new climate pedaling, as happened in December 2020, in the last reformulation of the Brazilian NDCs. Changing the calculation basis it can make it possible to allow more emissions than in the past goals” said the coordinator of Climate and Justice at Greenpeace Brazil, Fabiana Alves.

Oliver Stuenkel on Bolsonaro’s absence at COP26: ‘He is not seen as a reliable interlocutor’

The weather villains in Brazil

Brazil’s net emission is currently around 1.6 billion tons of gases – the country is the sixth largest emitter of gases on the planet. The biggest carbon emitters in the country are deforestation, mainly illegal, and agriculture and cattle raising. Together, the two account for almost 70% of the country’s total emissions.

In the opposite direction of the world, Brazil had a 9.5% increase in polluting gas emissions in 2020, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to data from the Observatory’s Greenhouse Gas Emission Estimation System (SEEG) of the Climate. The global average of emissions, on the other hand, was reduced by 7%, due to the stoppages of flights, industries and services over the past year.