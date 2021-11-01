COP26 kicks off in Glasgow with an upbeat tone about climate commitments

COP26 has officially started in Glasgow.

The opening ceremony began with a minute of silence for victims of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The COP presidency was then ceremoniously handed over from Carolina Schmidt, Chile’s Environment Minister and COP25 chairperson, to Alok Sharma, a British Member of Parliament and COP26 chairperson.

The COP presidency rotates among the five regional groups, designated as Africa, Asia, Eastern Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, Western Europe and others.

The group of “other” states includes Australia, Canada, Iceland, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland and the United States of America.

In his opening speech, Sharma struck an upbeat tone, saying: “We know what we need to do. Because six years ago, in Paris, we agreed on our common goal. We said we would protect people and nature from the effects of climate change.”

“We can take the negotiations forward or we can move forward with growing ambitions. So let’s get together in these two weeks and make sure what Paris promised Glasgow is delivered,” Sharma said.

Schmidt used his exit speech to send a message to G20 leaders, most of whom are in Rome at the G20 summit.

“The success of COP26 will be assessed in three areas: (cutting emissions) ambitions, finances and rules … I would like to appeal to the G20 leaders to deliver on their commitments,” said Schmidt.

