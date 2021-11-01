Corinthians and Gabriel Pereira agree contract renewal until 2024 – 10/31/2021

The negotiation between Corinthians and Gabriel Pereira, finally, came to an end. The contract was renewed until 2024 and the player will be at Sylvinho’s disposal for the confrontation with Chapecoense, this Monday, at Neo Química Arena. The São Paulo club confirmed the agreement on its official website.

The new agreement establishes a fine of 100 million euros (BRL 651 million). In addition, Corinthians reported having transferred 5% of the rights to a future sale of Gabriel Pereira to the athlete. With that, the club remained with 65%.

The club sent the striker’s manager, on Friday, a new offer for contract renewal. On Saturday, the last details were resolved. The previous link ended in March 2022.

Corinthians improved the proposal it had presented a few weeks ago, maintaining its policy of not extrapolating the financial planning established for the season. The value of the gloves, a kind of commission to be passed on to the athlete’s manager, was the last obstacle to be overcome in the conversation.

It is worth noting that, if there was no consensus, Timão could remove GP immediately because it understood that it could not be used as a showcase for a player who did not intend to stay, and would be negotiating with other teams to leave for free at the end of the contract.