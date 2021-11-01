Corinthians decides to renew contracts for players in the Under-23 category

The future of the Corinthians Under-23 category remains open and, in recent weeks, it has gained a new chapter that suggests its extinction. Athletes with contracts in force until the end of this year were informed that their bonds will not be renewed. On the other hand, those with bigger deals should be loaned out to other teams. The information was released by the portal UOL.

It is worth remembering that, after the early elimination in the Brazilian Aspirants Championship, the squad had no schedule to meet in 2021. Since then, the players have been dedicated only to training, without official commitments or calls for the main squad. With this, the category may end and its resources must be reallocated to other projects.

Timão is waiting for the end of the Brazilian Championship to better analyze the formation of the squad for the next season. In September, the club agreed to loan Rafael Bilu to Juventude. The example of the young man, who was highlighted in the category, tends to be followed in 11 more cases. After all, there are eight players with their ties ending at the end of 2022, two at the end of 2023, and still one with an agreement until 2024 – this is Eduardo Tanque.

Among the problems of the Under-23 is the low offer of athletes for the first team. Only the Roni and Du Queiroz steering wheels are from the category and were used by Sylvinho. The opposite has already happened, some players were used in the aspiring team to gain shooting and game rhythm.

Check the contract time of Corinthians Under-23 players

You can also check our page with the remaining contract time of Corinthians players, always updated.

See more at: Corinthians Under-23, Corinthians Base, Campeonato Brasileiro, Roni, Du Queiroz and Sylvinho.