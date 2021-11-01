Corinthians has six embezzlements and two hanging to face Chapecoense; see situations

Corinthians enters the field this Monday, at 9:30 pm, to face Chapecoense for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship. For tonight’s clash, Sylvinho has six missing players and two hanging athletes – find out details of the clash here.

From the players related to the clash, Cantillo and Fábio Santos are hanging tonight. In case of a new warning, the players will be absent for the match against Fortaleza, on Saturday, at 17h. Besides them, Marquinhos and Roni they also have two yellow cards, but the first was not listed and the second is one of Timão’s six embezzlements.

the goalkeeper Cassius, suspended by the third card, and the steering wheel Xavier, expelled against Internacional, will also not be able to enter the field. In addition to them, the list of embezzlement still has: the side Lucas Piton, with discomfort in the posterior muscle of the left thigh, and the socks Ruan Oliveira and Willian, by surgical revision of the left knee and lesion in the posterior left thigh, respectively.

On the other hand, Timão goes to the match with news. Leo Santos he was listed again after more than four months and the young side Reginaldo will have his first chance in the first team. Furthermore, Matthew Donelli must make his fourth game for the Corinthians professional.

This Monday’s match marks the return of 100% of the public to Neo Química Arena. A probable Corinthians to face Chapecoense has: Matheus Donelli; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Cantillo, Giuliano, Gabriel Pereira and Róger Guedes; Renato Augusto.

