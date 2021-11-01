Corinthians has the top three top-ranked athletes in Cartola for the 29th round of the Brazilian Nationals

Corinthians faces Chapecoense this Monday, at 9:30 pm, at the Neo Química Arena. In Cartola, an online game where competitors climb imaginary teams based on real athletes, Timão has three players as favorites for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship.

In first place is the striker Róger Guedes, chosen by 1,718,488 card holders. Soon after, comes midfielder Renato Augusto, selected in 1,209,742 fictitious teams. Completing the list is defender João Victor, present in 1,146,566 teams.

Roger Guedes was also the most requested as captain. Each person has the right to choose an athlete for their score to be doubled. For this role, alvinegro was selected from 1,122,125 combinations of different casts.

Corinthians also has the largest number of representatives chosen by position: six in total. In addition to those already mentioned, Gil completes the defense alongside his teammate on the field. He’s on 482,356 lineups. Fagner is the preferred right-back. Thus, it integrates 733,009 squads.

Who also stars in the group of the most loved is the coach Sylvinho. Of all the Serie A club captains, he came up with the most 811,269 picks.

