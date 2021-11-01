Corinthians lineup: team ends preparation to face Chapecoense; see related | corinthians

Corinthians closed this Sunday afternoon’s preparation for the duel against Chapecoense, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time) on Monday. The game is valid for the 29th round of the Brasileirão and will mark the return of the use of 100% of the capacity of Neo Química Arena.
Coach Sylvinho divided the work into two parts: a tactical activity and then a practice of offensive and defensive set pieces.
Midfielder Renato Augusto, who had not trained on Saturday, participated in the activity and is related to the match. On the other hand, left-back Lucas Piton felt discomfort in the posterior muscle of his left thigh, underwent physiotherapy and is out of the game.
Piton’s absence makes room for something new: left-back Reginaldo, a promise of the under-20 team, was listed for the first time and will wear the 16 shirt.
In front of Chapecoense, Sylvinho will make at least two changes in the lineup. Goalkeeper Cassio is suspended and will be replaced by Matheus Donelli. In defense, defender João Victor will recover the position of Raul Gustavo, after serving a suspension.
A possible alvinegra lineup for this match is: Matheus Donelli, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Renato Augusto and Giuliano; Gabriel Pereira, Róger Guedes and Jô (Mosquito, Vitinho or Adson).
Corinthians is in seventh place in the Brasileirão, with 41 points.
See the list of related:
- Goalkeepers: Caique França, Guilherme and Matheus Donelli
- Sides: Fábio Santos, Fagner, João Pedro and Reginaldo
- Defenders: Gil, Léo Santos, João Victor and Raul Gustavo
- Midfielders: Adson, Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Gabriel, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Gustavo Mantuan, Luan, Renato Augusto and Vitinho
- Attackers: Gustavo Silva, Jô, and Róger Guedes