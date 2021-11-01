Corinthians publishes list of news related to the U-20 for the match against Chapecoense

Corinthians confirmed this Sunday afternoon the list of related players for Monday’s game, at 9:30 pm, against Chapecoense. For the match at Neo Química Arena, coach Sylvinho will have some absences.

Alvinegra will not be able to count on goalkeeper Cássio, suspended for the third yellow card. Also suspended, steering wheel Xavier was left out of the list. He was given a red card after a riot on the pitch against Internacional. On the other hand, Timão has the return of defender João Victor, who was out of the game against Internacional also due to suspension for the same reason.

Left-back Lucas Piton is also low for the duel. He felt discomfort in the posterior left thigh muscle and was spared. Instead, the young Reginaldo, from the Under-20, will have his first opportunity in the first team.

Another new feature on the list is defender Léo Santos. He hadn’t been listed for more than four months, because of inconclusive anti-doping and regaining fitness.

In the absence of Cassio, Matheus Donelli should win an opportunity among the starting 11. Caique Franca and Vicentini also appear as an option. Carlos Miguel, hired this season, was left out.

The team continues to have to deal with the absence of Willian, who is recovering from a thigh injury. The rest of the “Magic Four” boosters are available for play.

Check out the full list of related

Goalkeepers: Caique França, Guilherme and Matheus Donelli

Sides: Fábio Santos, Fagner, João Pedro and Reginaldo

Defenders: Gil, Léo Santos, João Victor and Raul Gustavo

Midfielders: Adson, Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Gabriel, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Gustavo Mantuan, Luan, Renato Augusto and Vitinho

Strikers: Gustavo Silva, Jô, and Róger Guedes

