Corinthians receives Chapecoense in the first game with 100% of the fans released; know everything

Corinthians returns to the field for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship this Monday. At 9:30 pm, the team from Alvinegra receives Chapecoense, in the match that marks the first game at Neo Química Arena with 100% of the stadium’s capacity released.

In the table, Timão had a favorable weekend and can gain positions. In seventh with 41 points, the team saw the sixth placed Internacional, which has the same score, be defeated by São Paulo. In case of a win or draw, therefore, Corinthians jumps to sixth place. Chapecoense is the last in the competition, with 13 points.

Sylvinho and his team have not won for two rounds at the Brasileirão. The team comes from a sequence of away games, in which they lost 1-0 to São Paulo and drew 2-2 against Internacional.

So that you know everything about the match, the My Timon detailed the confrontation below. Check out!

lineup

For the game, Sylvinho cannot count on goalkeeper Cássio, suspended for a third yellow card. Matheus Donelli must be the replacement. In midfield, the coach must make changes as well. According to information from the journalist Flavio Ortega, Du Queiroz and Cantillo should start the match and Renato Augusto can be used as a more advanced man.

With that, a probable Corinthians has: Donelli, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fabio Santos; Du Queiroz, Cantillo, Giuliano, Gabriel Pereira and Roger Guedes; Renato Augusto.

My Timon

Arbitration

The referee responsible for the match is Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva, who will be assisted by the flags Celso Luiz da Silva and Felipe Alan Costa de Oliveira. The fourth referee is José Guilherme Almeida e Souza, while the responsible for the VAR is Emerson de Almeida Ferreira.

Streaming

Corinthians fans will be able to follow the match on the channel Premiere.

It is also possible to follow the game in real time. My Timon. Here, the move by move starts an hour before the ball rolls, at 8:30 pm, and the fan is on top of all the moves, in addition to being able to interact with other internet users.

See more at: Corinthians x Chapecoense and Campeonato Brasileiro.