Corinthians remains in seventh position and could overtake Internacional on Monday

The results of the Brazilian Championship games this weekend were favorable for Corinthians, in terms of classification. After the end of Sunday’s games, the team alvinegra will have the opportunity to gain a position in the table.

Timão has 41 points and is in seventh place. With the same score, Internacional is sixth and was defeated in the round by São Paulo, by 1-0. Therefore, if Corinthians wins or draws against Chapecoense, this second, it assumes sixth place.

Further ahead, with 48, is the fifth placed Fortaleza, who also lost in the round. Behind Fluminense is eighth with 39 and could overtake Corinthians if they were not defeated by Ceará.

Atlético-MG continues to lead. Palmeiras, Flamengo and Red Bull Bragantino complete the G-4. Bragança’s team even plays on Monday night too.

Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard
ClassificationPGJVANDDGPGCSG%
1stAtlético-MG5928185544212370
2ndpalm trees5229164945351060
3rdFlamengo4926154748242463
4thRed Bull Bragantino49291213447321556
5thstrength482914693932755
6thInternational4129101183731647
7thCorinthians4128101173026449
8thFluminense3929109102831-345
9thAmerica-MG382991192930-144
10thAtlético-GO372891092426-two44
11thSão Paulo372981382327-443
12thCeará362971572730-341
13thsaints3529811102634-840
14thCuiabá352871472728-142
15thAthletic-PR3428104143237-540
16thBahia332989123239-738
17thsport303079141727-1033
18thYouth3029612112736-934
19thGuild262775152435-1132
20thChapecoense1328110172449-2515

