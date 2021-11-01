Corinthians remains in seventh position and could overtake Internacional on Monday

The results of the Brazilian Championship games this weekend were favorable for Corinthians, in terms of classification. After the end of Sunday’s games, the team alvinegra will have the opportunity to gain a position in the table.
Timão has 41 points and is in seventh place. With the same score, Internacional is sixth and was defeated in the round by São Paulo, by 1-0. Therefore, if Corinthians wins or draws against Chapecoense, this second, it assumes sixth place.
Further ahead, with 48, is the fifth placed Fortaleza, who also lost in the round. Behind Fluminense is eighth with 39 and could overtake Corinthians if they were not defeated by Ceará.
Atlético-MG continues to lead. Palmeiras, Flamengo and Red Bull Bragantino complete the G-4. Bragança’s team even plays on Monday night too.
Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship
|Classification
|PG
|J
|V
|AND
|D
|GP
|GC
|SG
|%
|1st
|Atlético-MG
|59
|28
|18
|5
|5
|44
|21
|23
|70
|2nd
|palm trees
|52
|29
|16
|4
|9
|45
|35
|10
|60
|3rd
|Flamengo
|49
|26
|15
|4
|7
|48
|24
|24
|63
|4th
|Red Bull Bragantino
|49
|29
|12
|13
|4
|47
|32
|15
|56
|5th
|strength
|48
|29
|14
|6
|9
|39
|32
|7
|55
|6th
|International
|41
|29
|10
|11
|8
|37
|31
|6
|47
|7th
|Corinthians
|41
|28
|10
|11
|7
|30
|26
|4
|49
|8th
|Fluminense
|39
|29
|10
|9
|10
|28
|31
|-3
|45
|9th
|America-MG
|38
|29
|9
|11
|9
|29
|30
|-1
|44
|10th
|Atlético-GO
|37
|28
|9
|10
|9
|24
|26
|-two
|44
|11th
|São Paulo
|37
|29
|8
|13
|8
|23
|27
|-4
|43
|12th
|Ceará
|36
|29
|7
|15
|7
|27
|30
|-3
|41
|13th
|saints
|35
|29
|8
|11
|10
|26
|34
|-8
|40
|14th
|Cuiabá
|35
|28
|7
|14
|7
|27
|28
|-1
|42
|15th
|Athletic-PR
|34
|28
|10
|4
|14
|32
|37
|-5
|40
|16th
|Bahia
|33
|29
|8
|9
|12
|32
|39
|-7
|38
|17th
|sport
|30
|30
|7
|9
|14
|17
|27
|-10
|33
|18th
|Youth
|30
|29
|6
|12
|11
|27
|36
|-9
|34
|19th
|Guild
|26
|27
|7
|5
|15
|24
|35
|-11
|32
|20th
|Chapecoense
|13
|28
|1
|10
|17
|24
|49
|-25
|15
