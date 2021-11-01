Corinthians remains in seventh position and could overtake Internacional on Monday

The results of the Brazilian Championship games this weekend were favorable for Corinthians, in terms of classification. After the end of Sunday’s games, the team alvinegra will have the opportunity to gain a position in the table.

Timão has 41 points and is in seventh place. With the same score, Internacional is sixth and was defeated in the round by São Paulo, by 1-0. Therefore, if Corinthians wins or draws against Chapecoense, this second, it assumes sixth place.

Further ahead, with 48, is the fifth placed Fortaleza, who also lost in the round. Behind Fluminense is eighth with 39 and could overtake Corinthians if they were not defeated by Ceará.

Atlético-MG continues to lead. Palmeiras, Flamengo and Red Bull Bragantino complete the G-4. Bragança’s team even plays on Monday night too.

Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG % 1st Atlético-MG 59 28 18 5 5 44 21 23 70 2nd palm trees 52 29 16 4 9 45 35 10 60 3rd Flamengo 49 26 15 4 7 48 24 24 63 4th Red Bull Bragantino 49 29 12 13 4 47 32 15 56 5th strength 48 29 14 6 9 39 32 7 55 6th International 41 29 10 11 8 37 31 6 47 7th Corinthians 41 28 10 11 7 30 26 4 49 8th Fluminense 39 29 10 9 10 28 31 -3 45 9th America-MG 38 29 9 11 9 29 30 -1 44 10th Atlético-GO 37 28 9 10 9 24 26 -two 44 11th São Paulo 37 29 8 13 8 23 27 -4 43 12th Ceará 36 29 7 15 7 27 30 -3 41 13th saints 35 29 8 11 10 26 34 -8 40 14th Cuiabá 35 28 7 14 7 27 28 -1 42 15th Athletic-PR 34 28 10 4 14 32 37 -5 40 16th Bahia 33 29 8 9 12 32 39 -7 38 17th sport 30 30 7 9 14 17 27 -10 33 18th Youth 30 29 6 12 11 27 36 -9 34 19th Guild 26 27 7 5 15 24 35 -11 32 20th Chapecoense 13 28 1 10 17 24 49 -25 15

