Corinthians should have Renato Augusto as “9” and Du Queiroz in midfield

Renato Augusto should act as a forward, this Monday, against Chapecoense, at Neo Química Arena, for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship.

In search of an improvement in the team’s performance, the coach Sylvinho promoted some tests during the week, and it seems that the number 8 of Timão convinced him playing closer to the goal.

Renato Augusto had already finished the match against Internacional, in the last round, playing as a fake 9. With Roger Guedes acting more open, on the left, the shirt 8 was in charge of playing a role of reference in the area.

It is worth remembering that this is not the first time that Renato Augusto will play a different role. During the period he was in China, the midfielder got used to acting in different positions from the middle to the front.

With the departure of Renato Augusto to attack, the vacancy in midfield should be filled by Du Queiroz, according to the report of Sports Gazette anticipated on Wednesday. anticipated on Wednesday.

Sylvinho held tests during the week and watched Du alongside Cantillo. Gabriel, who started playing at Beira-Rio, must be removed again.



Check out this and other videos at

More videos at

videos.gazetaesportiva.com

Cássio, who will have to serve a suspension for accumulation of yellow cards, will be replaced by Matheus Donelli in goal. João Victor, suspended in the last round, returns to defense, forming a pair with Gil.

The likely Corinthians to face Chape is composed of: Matheus Donelli; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos, Du Queiroz, Cantillo and Giuliano, Roger Guedes, GP and Renato Augusto.

Leave your comment