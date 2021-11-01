Corinthians thrashes Railway and goes to the women’s Paulistão final

Corinthians won again Ferroviaria, this time by 4-1, and guaranteed its classification for the final of the São Paulo Women’s Championship in 2021. This Sunday’s match was held under Timão’s command at Arena Barueri.

The teams played the first half disputed, but the defenses continued to prevail. After a lot of insisting, Tamires managed to shoot free on the left side of the attack and decided to serve Adriana free in the great area of ​​Ferroviária to open the score for Timão, on 48 minutes.

Wasn't in front of the screen yet and missed our second goal? Connect then! 2Q | 13 min | Corinthians 2 x 0 Railway

The home team came back with a vengeance for the second stage and Gabi Zanotti tried to extend the advantage with a shot placed at five minutes. The visitors managed to decrease with Carol Tavares in the 19th minute, but Corinthians ensured their classification with another goal from Adriana and Vic Albuquerque.

Corinthians’ opponents in the grand final will leave the confrontation between São Paulo and Santos this Monday, at 17:00 (GMT). The match will also be held at Arena Barueri.

