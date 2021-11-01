Corinthians vs Chapecoense: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series a

It will be the first match with 100% public capacity released in Itaquera. Before this game, Timão won Bahia and Fluminense with the stadium with only 30% of the fans released.

Timão entered the round in seventh place, with 41 points, Corinthians is coming off a 2-2 draw against Internacional, in Beira-Rio.

Lantern of the competition, Chapecoense enters the field without a coach and increasingly closer to Serie B. Pintado resigned last Tuesday alleging dissatisfaction with comments he heard after the defeat to Bahia, and left the club alviverde together with the executive Carlos Kila. For now, the team will be led temporarily by assistant Felipe Endres.

Alexandre Lozetti analyzes Corinthians x Chapecoense, for the 29th round of the Brasileirão

Streaming: Premiere shows the match for all of Brazil, with narration by Everaldo Marques and comments by Alexandre Lozetti and Roque Jr.

Corinthians – Coach: Sylvinho

Corinthians will once again have defender João Victor at its disposal, who served his suspension against Internacional. He will team up with Gil. In goal, with the absence of goalkeeper Cássio, who is suspended, the young Matheus Donelli, 19, will make his debut in Brazilian Championships. Starting in the south, Gabriel is expected to lose his place in midfield. Cantillo and Du Queiroz are options in the sector.

Corinthians’ likely squad includes: Matheus Donelli, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Cantillo (Du Queiroz), Giuliano and Renato Augusto; Gabriel Pereira, Róger Guedes and Jô (Gustavo Mosquito, Adson or Vitinho).

3 out of 5 Likely Corinthians squad against Chapecoense — Photo: ge Probably Corinthians squad against Chapecoense — Photo: ge

Hanging: Cantillo, Fábio Santos and Marquinhos.

Who is out: Xavier (expelled against Inter), Cassio (suspended by the third yellow), Lucas Piton (muscle discomfort), Roni (ligament sprain of the right knee), Willian (injury to the left thigh) and Ruan Oliveira (surgical review of the left knee).

Chapecoense – Technician: Felipe Endres

In the first game without coach Pintado, defender Ignacio, who was out against Bahia for contractual reasons, returns to the starting lineup alongside Joilson. With that, Jordan and Laércio lose space. In the offensive sector, Kaio Nunes, highlighted in the preparatory activities for the match, should win an opportunity among the 11, as well as the experienced Anselmo Ramon

Chape’s likely lineup has: Keiller; Matheus Ribeiro, Ignacio, Joilson and Busanello; Moisés Ribeiro, Anderson Leite and Denner; Mike, Kaio Nunes and Anselmo Ramon (Rodriguinho).

4 out of 5 Probable Chapecoense to face Corinthians — Photo: ge.globo Chapecoense likely to face Corinthians — Photo: ge.globo

Hanging: Bruno Silva, Denner, Derlan, Ignacio and Jordan.

Who is out: Bruno Silva, Léo Gomes, Felipe Santana, Perotti, Renê Júnior, Tiepo and Vagner (medical department).

