Costing R$ 1,700, the new Redmi Note 11 Pro+ recharges in just 15 minutes – Education and Technology

Redmi cell, cell phone that is the flagship of the Chinese brand. (Photo: Reproduction/ Xiaomi)

During a conference held in China this week, Xiaomi announced three new Redmi models, with a novelty that promises to win even more admirers for the brand. The Xiaomi Note 11 Pro+ has a 4.510 mAh battery, but compatible with a 120W charger, which should fully recharge the device in up to 15 minutes.

Another interesting attraction of the device is the price, around R$ 1,770.00. The most complete version of the cell phone costs around R$2,390 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal space, plus limited edition design and colors.

The brand also updated the conventional Redmi Note 11, with options with 4GB, 8GB or 16GB of RAM memory. In all variants, the consumer can choose between 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The starting price is around R$1,060 at the current quote. Available colors are: blue, black or green.

Another novelty is the Xiaomi Note 11 Pro with 5,160 mAh battery with a 67 W recharge (43 minutes for a full charge). The starting price is around R$1,590.00 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

Also according to Techtudo portal in all variants, the consumer can choose between 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage. The deadline for the devices to arrive in Brazil has not yet been announced.

All three versions have a 16-megapixel front camera, under-screen fingerprint reader, headphone jack and 5G network support, as well as leaving the factory with Android 11 and the MIUI 12.5 interface installed.