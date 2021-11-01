Credit insistence is prohibited; know your rights

posted on 11/01/2021 06:00



Several consumers are harassed daily with the abusive offer of a credit line, which is a service provided by financial institutions, which can be used in the form of a loan or financing. In 2020, the Consumer Defense Institute (Procon-DF) registered a total of 216 complaints regarding complaints, while in 2021 there was a significant increase with the registration of 567 assistances until last month. It is very common for several financial institutions to have an erroneous behavior that annoys the customer by making several calls.

One of the victims of this demand is public servant Luis Morais, 56, who reported the daily discomfort he suffers from this issue. “They call me every day to offer the service at different times, they even call my two daughters to offer it, because their numbers are registered in my CPF”, he explains. The server also stated that he never took action, but that after a while he began to refuse all calls and his daughters did the same. “I think it’s very annoying because of the harassment, I’ve already refused the service several times and they continue to offer it, I don’t even answer calls from numbers I don’t know anymore, thinking it’s something related to that,” he says.

The Consumer Protection Code (CDC) indicates in article 52 which information obligations the credit provider is obliged to comply with. Article 52 stipulated that the supplier had to inform the price of the product, the service in national currency, explain the amount of interest, the annual effective rate, legally prescribed additions, the number and frequency of installments, inform the total amount to be paid with and without financing, it also determined that the fines resulting from default cannot be higher than 2% and ensured the consumer the early settlement of the credit, in whole or in part. However, as the super-indebtedness law came into force, certain changes occurred that imposed other obligations on the supplier.

Attorney Marília Sampaio, an expert in consumer law, clarifies about the new obligations and prohibitions that were imposed due to the Over-indebtedness Law. , indicate that the operation can be completed without consultation, that story of “knowing credit without evaluating your profile” no longer exists, it is also prohibited to hide or hinder the understanding of the burden and risks of taking out credit and mainly created the prohibition harassment. Nowadays, it is prohibited to harass the consumer when taking out credit, especially if he is an illiterate, elderly, sick consumer or if he has aggravated vulnerability in the face of any circumstance and the contract involves involving some type of premium that is expressly prohibited “, clarifies.

The consumer has to understand what is being proposed in the contract, so it is necessary to inform the total effective cost and the description of all the elements that make up this cost, the monthly effective rate is the default interest rate, in addition to the total of charges of any nature when provided for in the event of late payment, it is necessary to say the amount of the installments and the validity period of the credit offer, which must be at least two days, must have the number and address to facilitate access, complain and ask questions

According to Marcello Aragão, a specialist in consumer law, says that if any of these rights is injured or there is any abusive practice, he needs to look for a lawyer. “If the institution has practiced an abusive practice or injured any consumer’s right, the consumer will need to seek a lawyer to propose an action demonstrating the illegality practiced by the institution. In the case of intentional or culpable omission of the institution, the consumer must be careful and record by phone the entire operation and gathering as many documents as possible to demonstrate the violation of their rights,” he explains. If the resolution of the problems they had with the hiring and compensation is refused, the consumer will have no alternative but to report the operation to Procon, at the Central bank and seek a lawyer they trust to propose the action and request their rights I believe.

