Credit Suisse cuts target price of shares, and Brazil is to blame (really)

To paraphrase the popular saying: a company can leave Brazil, but Brazil does not leave it. tell the XP Inc. (XP), holding that controls the XP Investments. listed in Nasdaq since the end of 2019, the company has not been able to escape the bad moment of the Brazilian economy.

O Credit Suisse cut its target share price from $43 to $37 per share, and reiterated its neutral recommendation. Marcelo Telles, Bruna Amorim and Daniel Vaz, who signed the bank’s report, hold the Brazilian economy responsible for the decision.

This is because the strong pace of increase in the basic interest rate, the well-known Selic, brought together the risk-free rate and impacted, by table, the cost of capital for shareholders (Ke). According to analysts, this increase canceled out the earnings projections for the paper.

“Despite the stock’s below-average performance in recent months, and despite our expectation of a good third quarter, we believe that the cost-benefit ratio remains unfavorable for XP Inc.”, says the trio.

extreme sensitivity

The Swiss bank claims that XP Inc. is one of the most sensitive stocks to high interest rates in Brazil’s financial sector. “Every 100 bps (1%) increase in the shareholder cost of capital reduces XP’s fair value by 18%,” he explains.

But XP Inc. shareholders aren’t the only ones affected by rising interest rates. Credit Suisse adds that the monetary tightening also impacts the group’s own businesses, as the net capital flow is migrating from variable income assets – such as shares – to fixed income.

“XP’s adjusted net flow has been resilient and there is no doubt that the company continues to execute its strategy well,” analysts say. “That said, the impact of the new interest rate on the net flow (and on other sources of income) is highly uncertain at this time, and the risks are biased downwards,” they add.

negative bias

Among the factors listed by Credit Suisse to support its assessment are the intensification of migration to fixed income, since August; the sharp drop in XP’s product distribution in the third quarter, compared to the second quarter; and the 9% decline over the volume of shares traded by XP between July and September.

As is well known, the Central Bank accelerated the rate of interest rate hikes, given the soaring inflation and investor fears that President Jair Bolsonaro will exceed the spending ceiling to accommodate the R$400 Brazilian Aid, with the objective of to be re-elected in 2022.

“The deterioration in Brazil’s political landscape (exacerbated by next year’s presidential election) and renewed fiscal concerns lead us to believe that the risk is tilting to the downside,” summarize analysts at Credit Suisse.

Disclaimer

O Money Times it publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation.