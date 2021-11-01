Criciúma 0 x 0 Ituano – Galo paulista anticipates access to Serie B – Futebol Interior

Criciúma, SC, 31 (AFI) – Ituano guaranteed, in advance, access to the B Series of the Brazilian Championship by drawing a goalless draw with Criciúma, this Sunday afternoon, at the Heriberto Hulse stadium, for the fifth round of the quarterfinals of the Series C.

With 10 points, the team from São Paulo leads Group C. In the last round, Ituano will host Botafogo-PB, at Novelli Júnior stadium, in Itu. Criciúma, with six points, will still fight for the second place in the last round, when they will face Paysandu, in Belém (PA).

TWISTED IN MASS

Supported by the great presence of their fans, Criciúma tried to impose a strong rhythm at the beginning of the game. Only less than six thousand fans were confirmed, but the stadium seemed to have more than ten thousand.

Criciúma fans filled stadium

But Ituano seemed prepared for this initial pressure, trailing behind with four defenders and jamming the midfield on the second row. Only forward Tiago Marques was in attack.

LOW AT THE END

The team from Santa Catarina suffered a loss in the 44th minute, when full-back Claudinho committed a violent foul and ended up being sent off. Before, he had already been warned with a yellow card. To rebuild his team, coach Cláudio Tencati made two changes on his way back from halftime. Hygor and Alemão entered the seats, respectively, of Henan and Léo Costa.

Criciúma’s best chance came after just three minutes, with a free kick by Silvinho and hit by goalkeeper Pegorari. The ball returned to the area, hit defender Marcel on the head and went over the crossbar.

Then a scare for the home team. The lateral Hélder committed a heavy foul on Pacheco and received a yellow card, however, the VAR called the referee Rodolpho Toski Marques (PR) to review the bid, recommending the red card. The referee, however, kept the yellow.



ITALY CONTROLS

Ituano started to loosen up after 20 minutes, when they risked a kick with Caio and had a header from defender Matheus Silva, who passed close to the crossbar. Furthermore, the team from São Paulo knew how to manage the result that interested it.

Criciúma, little by little, lost his strength. On minute 40, Silvinho took a corner kick and Pegorari did it again. The last moments were of pressure, with eight minutes of injury time. Ituano held back and players greatly celebrated the access already guaranteed one round in advance.

Ituano players celebrate access. Photo by Caio Marcelo