Criminals killed in Varginha (MG) may have participated in the robbery of Banco do Brasil in Criciúma

A police action involving the Federal Highway Police (PRF) and the Military Police of Minas Gerais (PMMG) ended with the death of 25 suspects of participation in a national criminal organization specialized in robberies in the “novo cangaço” modality. The case happened in the early hours of this Sunday, the 31st, in the city of Varginha, in the south of Minas Gerais, where the group would be preparing to carry out robberies in financial institutions.

During a press conference, the lieutenant colonel Rodolfo César Morotti Fernandes, commander of the Special Operations Battalion (BOPE) at PMMG, said he believes the criminals are the same ones who acted in bank robberies in Criciúma (SC), Uberaba (MG) and Araçatuba (SP).

“Due to their planning, I believe they are from the same gang that may have operated in Uberaba, Criciúma and Araçatuba”, confirmed the lieutenant colonel. The commander highlighted some aspects that relate the crimes to the criminals who were killed during the operation in Varginha.

“The criminal leaves a signature, be it his way of acting, the planning, the characteristic of the vehicles. We can name tactical vests and shoes, vests, the caliber of weaponry. Even in the explosives that were seized, our Bomb Squadron team, as it has national contact with all the bomb teams, was also able to identify these signatures. The form of production of metalon, the plate used, the detonating cord used, everything indicates that it is the same gang”, he enumerated.

Another aspect that drew attention was the cars that would be used by the group. “In the action in Araçatuba, they used black cars and made the convoy with flashing lights on. One of the vehicles for this action (in Varginha) was being painted black and several sprays of paint were found on the site, much like other robberies,” he added.

Investigation prevented robberies in Minas Gerais

Fernandes said that the police action this Sunday dawn began after the police collected information about the movement of a gang of financial institutions robberies in the Varginha region. Searches were carried out for data leading to the suspect’s whereabouts, which were located at two sites.

A veritable arsenal of warfare was found at the site: rifles, explosives, bulletproof vests, camouflaged clothing and loaded magazines, as well as several stolen vehicles, a machine gun for the exclusive use of the Armed Forces and “migueliths” (perforating objects made with nails used to puncture the tires of police vehicles).

“Based on possible places where they would be hidden, we started to look for sites and farms with different movements. At the time of the approach, we were received with gunfire, and it was necessary to fight back the unjust aggression”, said the BOPE commander.



Photo: Disclosure/Ministry of Justice and Public Security