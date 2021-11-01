Cruzeiro x Vila Nova: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series b

+ See Series B table

Away from access, Cruzeiro seeks to continue scoring to rule out the possibility of relegation. The club is with 39 points, in 14th place and four points ahead of Londrina – the team that opens the relegation zone. The Minas Gerais team is coming from a defeat, also at home, to Remo and will seek rehabilitation against their rival from Goiás this Monday.

With eight unbeaten games in the championship, Vila Nova is experiencing the best moment of the season. Victory this Monday would represent for the team from Goiás the achievement of the first objective: reaching 45 points to escape the possibility of relegation altogether. Coach Higo Magalhães, who spared the starting lineup in the Copa Verde game, last Thursday, has again the main players at his disposal.

Cruise – Technical: Vanderlei Luxemburgo

Cruzeiro counts on the return of the left flank Jean Victor. Away after an eye thrombosis, the player is recovered and ready to start. However, it is not certain that he will be the replacement for the injured Matheus Pereira – striker Felipe Augusto can be improvised in the sector. In attack, the club does not have Vitor Leque, who was sent off in the game against Remo. Marcelo Moreno could gain another chance among the holders.

Probable Cruise: Fábio, Rômulo, Eduardo Brock, Ramon, Felipe Augusto (Jean Victor); Lucas Ventura, Adriano, Giovanni; Bruno José, Marcelo Moreno and Thiago

Who is out: Vitor Fan (suspended)

Hanging: Léo Santos, Marcinho, Rafael Sobis, Thiago and Wellington Nem

Vila Nova – Technician: Higo Magalhães

The coach colorado will be able to count on Arthur Rezende and Alesson, who served suspension against Brusque. Thus, the scheme with three defenders should also be undone, with Xandão and Rafael Silva returning to the bench.

Probable lineup: Georgemy; Moacir, Rafael Donato, Renato and Willian Formiga; Pedro Bambu, Dudu and Arthur Rezende; Diego Tavares, Clayton and Alesson.

Who is out: Deivid and Pedro Júnior (medical department)

Hanging: Rafael Donato, Xandão, Dudu, João Pedro, Moacir, Kelvin and Clayton

