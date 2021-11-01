Cry more! After defeat, Atlético-MG pins Flamengo on social network: “Unjustly prevented from being in Maracanã” – Flamengo

PHOTO: REPRODUCTION/TV GALO

Last Saturday (30), Flamengo and Atlético-MG faced each other in a game valid for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship. The match made a lot of noise behind the scenes and generated a lot of complaints about the tickets. This is because the PM had released gate B for the entry of athletics, but the order ‘changed’ just before the ball rolled, and many Alvinegro fans were unable to enter the stadium. After the defeat, the team from Minas did not miss the opportunity to use social networks to snipe Fla.

“We were, unfairly, prevented from being in Maracanã, but let’s show our strength and fill Mineirão”, published Atlético-MG on its Twitter, to announce the opening of sales for the game against Grêmio, which will be played on Wednesday (3rd).

Even though gate B has been cleared for the entry of Atleticanos, many fans of the Minas Gerais team bought tickets to enter Maracanã, infiltrated by rubro-negros, and this was the justification for the change in posture. “Only those who have a ticket to the sector enter. If you bought tickets for Flamengo fans, you took the risk. The orders are from above”, informed a PM.

The off-field controversies did not interfere with the progress of the match, which ended with a 1-0 victory for Flamengo and a show by the Biggest Fans in the World. In the cry, the Nation pushed Mengo to the triumph and kept alive the dream of the trio of Brasileirão. And the search for the ninth national trophy will continue on Tuesday (02), when Fla faces Athletico, at Arena da Baixada, at 4 pm (Brasilia time).