Day gets annoyed with Dynho mocking her

Dayane Mello and Dynho Alves continued to argue during the game of discord, last night, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). During the exchange of barbs, the former Grande Frantello became irritated by the dancer’s imitations.

“I saw it too when I left, opened the door and you saw me. You were sunbathing with Bil and you ‘uh, uh’ when you saw me, like an idiot. Don’t play the saint here, okay? “, Day snapped, remembering the episode in which she was mocked.

“Anh, anh,” Dynho continued, mimicking her. “Beast!” screamed the model.

Valentina butted in stating that everyone saw the dancer mocking Day. “On the day of the party too, you were taking a shower and everyone saw it, Dynho.”

MC Mirella’s husband went on to justify that Dayane yelled at people. “Look at my posture here. Did you notice that everyone has something to talk about you here? 14 people, everyone must be crazy here to talk about you.”

“Give it to you. Everyone knows me, right?”, Day countered.

You want to victimize yourself. Oh farmer, put her on the farm and then she’ll come back like this, lookin’ for her**

, shot MC Mirella’s husband while imitating how the model walks.

Day tried to defend herself by reporting that people don’t talk to her. “Finding me? Everyone wants me out of this game. I come in with peace and quiet because no one even gets up to say hello to me”

“Hello, hello. Because the people want to let you do your show,” mocked the dancer again.

“Keep saying that I’m a hillbilly, that’s what you do,” Day countered. “You’re out of it, daughter… You’re out of everything,” concluded Dynho Alves.