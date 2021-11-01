Decisive for Santos, Madson is the defender who most participates in goals in the Brazilian Nationals

Santos came out with the victory in the last two games for the Brazilian Championship, against Fluminense and Athletico-PR, and moved up positions in the table, distancing themselves from the relegation zone. One of the highlights of Peixe’s recovery is Madson, who scored in both matches. The right-back is the defender who most participated in goals in the Brasileirão.

So far, Madson has taken the field on 24 opportunities for Santos in the competition. He scored three goals and three assists, adding six direct participations in goals.

Another fact that draws attention is that, of the 24 games that Madson played, in only nine he started as a starter. Thus, the right-back has a participation in goal every 184 minutes on the field, according to the Footstats.

🐳 Madson is the defender with the most participations in goals in the 2021 Brasileirão: 🏟️ 24 games (9 starter)

⚽️ 3 goals

🅰️ 3 assists

🅿️ 6 direct participations

⏱️ 1 participation every 184 minutes Defender who added the most goals and assists even with only 9J as a starter!@madson_2 pic.twitter.com/Zg4i1tRhdZ — Footstats I2A (@Footstats) October 30, 2021

Santos returns to the field next Sunday, in the derby against Palmeiras. The match will be at 4 pm (GMT), at Vila Belmiro, valid for the 30th round of the Brasileirão.

