Defeat for Manchester United weighs and Tottenham must fire Nuno Espírito Santo

Manchester United applied a ‘chocolate’ on Tottenham, in London, this Saturday (30). The defeat at home weighed on the evaluation of the board of the Spurs, which is thinking of dismissing coach Nuno Espírito Santo this week. The information is from the British newspaper ‘The Telegraph’.

Despite the victory over Burnley in the previous round, away from home, Tottenham was coming off a negative streak, losing to Vitesse and West Ham, in games for the Conference League and Premier League, respectively. The results and performance considered below put pressure on the Portuguese coach, who entered the hot seat with the match against the Red Devils.

Faced with the possible dismissal, the English press speculates that the coach of Porto, Sergio Conceição, is the favorite to take charge of the Spurs. Espírito Santo has 17 games ahead of Tottenham, with nine wins, one draw and seven defeats.

Tottenham are eighth in the Premier League with 15 points. But the London club may be overtaken by Everton in this round.