Detran opens auction with 110 lots of vehicles for circulation and scrap – Cities

Visiting the lots is available on the 4th, 5th, 8th and 9th of November in a courtyard in Jardim Noroeste

By Ana Paula Rain | 10/31/2021 4:50 PM

Lot of motorcycles for dismantling available at auction (Photo: Barreto Leilões)

Detran opened another auction with vehicles for circulation and scrap for dismantling. Altogether there are 110 lots. Bids can be placed until 2 pm (MS time) on November 10th. The notices are in the October 26 edition of the Official State Gazette.

At the auction of vehicles for circulation, 75 lots are offered, including a 2011 VW Gol 1.0 model with an initial bid of BRL 4,856, a 2010 VW Voyage 1.0 model with offers starting at BRL 3,952. A Honda CBX 250 Twister model 2004 motorcycle for R$952 and a Yamaha Factor YBR 125 model 2009 for R$763.

For the scrap event, there are 35 lots, including: two lots with ten motorcycles, one with an initial bid of R$ 2,013 and the other of R$ 1,653, as well as vehicles such as a Renault Clio RN 1997 model for R$ 294 and a 1999 GM Corsa Wind model with an initial bid of R$457.

In both cases, the visit to the lots can be made between November 4,5, 8 and 9 at the FX Storage and Vehicle Guard yard, located at Anel Rodoviário, 14,616, Bairro Jardim Noroeste, in Campo Grande. The auctioneer responsible for the auctions is Barreto Leilões.

The bids are exclusively through the website of the responsible auctioneer, Barreto Leilões, where the lots can be consulted virtually. To have access just click here. Registration is required. The notices can be checked in the Official State Gazette on Tuesday (26), starting on page 230.