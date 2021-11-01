Diego Aguirre leaves the bench before the end of the game and Colorado fans revolt – 10/31/2021

Coach Diego Aguirre, from Internacional, left the bench even before the end of the game that resulted in the team’s 1-0 defeat by São Paulo, at Morumbi, in a match valid for the 29th round of the Serie A of Brasileirão.

The scene of the coach leaving the bench under the heavy rain that was falling in the region was captured by the cameras of the Premiere channel a few minutes before referee André Luiz de Freitas Castro whistled the end of the game. Downcast with the defeat, the coach still took a few looks at the match before leaving.

Aguirre’s reaction caused anger in some fans who went to protest on Internacional’s social networks. “Congratulations to Inter who didn’t show any reaction at all, let São Paulo play as they wanted and congratulations especially to Diego Aguirre who left the field even before the end of the match, he doesn’t want to train Inter, he leaves then”, posted a netizen .

Congratulations to Inter, who showed no reaction at all, let São Paulo play as a quiz and even more special congratulations to Diego Aguirre, who left the field even before the end of the match, he doesn’t want to train, Inter leaves then — Rosana Ximenes | Lawyer (@RosanaXimenes2) October 31, 2021

Diego Aguirre left the bunker before the final whistle. We’re fine as a coach. Who charges? Which reporter will question you for such an attitude? And this tiny direction? — Éderson (@edersontavares) October 31, 2021

O UOL questioned the press office of Internacional about what would have happened for the coach to leave the bench and the club replied that the coach left the bench, but stayed behind the goal and followed. “He didn’t leave until the end of the game. He got behind the goal and went down when the referee whistled.”

It is worth mentioning that Internacional arrived in São Paulo with only seven options in the reserve. Full of embezzlement due to suspensions and injuries, Diego Aguirre’s team won yet another problem in the warm-up. Yuri Alberto felt uncomfortable and was replaced by Juan Cuesta in the starting lineup.

The defeat for the tricolor São Paulo left Internacional with 41 points and in sixth place. The Gauchos can still be surpassed by Corinthians in the round. In the next round, Inter will play a derby at home against the desperate Grêmio next Saturday (6), at 7 pm (GMT), and then face Juventude away from home on Wednesday.