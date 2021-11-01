Diego Hypolito comments Maurício Souza’s post

After paying homage to Rogério Flausino in the “Show dos Famosos”, Diego Hypolito spoke about the homophobic post by Maurício Souza. The gymnast said that “homophobia is a crime” after Luciano Huck recalled a post made by him during the week.

“This week we had a very controversial post from an Olympic medalist and you, as an Olympic medalist, also made a post in response, taking a stand in relation to homophobia, freedoms, respect for differences, which I think is important for us to talk about about,” said Luciano, who asked permission to show Diego’s video.

In the post, the gymnast declares: “I can no longer understand so much prejudice, so much hatred, so much anger in people. Nowadays, with so much information, people are prejudiced against sexuality, religion, ethnicities […] so many things”.

The problem is that we have bad examples from the top down, from the government, who implant hate in the speeches. And there are people who applaud this, right? I can not understand. Diego Hipólito

The audience applauded the athlete’s position, who pointed out that we are in a “very critical period”. “These so-called “minorities” are not minorities, it’s just that now we have space to speak. From the moment we have space to speak, we have the freedom to put what we think and feel,” said Diego .

Luciano Huck confirmed: “As long as I have a voice, I want my voice to echo and go as far as possible, defending freedoms. Everyone has to be happy the way they are […] we have to respect, respect is fundamental, the different or the same, respect. This is the most important thing,” the presenter pointed out. In response, the gymnast exclaimed: “Homophobia is a crime!”

Preta Gil also took a stand: “Homophobia is not an opinion, discrimination is not an opinion. Know this and stop, because punishments will happen, whether in judicial spheres, within a confederation or within the family itself,” said the “Show” judge of the Famous”.