Discover the 21 series that enter the Netflix catalog in November

The month of November has started and Netflix has already released the calendar of series that will enter its catalogue.

new month, new series. THE Netflix announced the news that will enter its catalog this month of November. There are several original productions awaited by viewers. In addition, it is from this month that Netflix begins to add and promote its Christmas productions in the catalogue.

In 2021, the platform defined that it will launch Christmas content from the first week of November. In the schedule, the main highlights are the films:

The Princess and the Plebeian 3,

A Match Surprise;

A Castle For Christmas;

A Boy Called Christmas;

7 Prisoners;

A Story of Love and Fury;

What time does she come back?;

Love Without Measure.

Series released in November: check list

The news series on Netflix for the month of November, which begin to be made available this Tuesday (11/2), are as follows:

November 2, 2021: Ridley Jones: Guardian of the Museum (Season 2);

November 5, 2021: Big Mouth (Season 5);

November 5, 2021: Narcos Mexico (Season 3);

November 5, 2021: Prime Minister’s Assassination (Minisseries);

November 6, 2021: Arcane (Season 1);

November 11, 2021: Love: Truth or Consequence: Season 1;

November 17, 2021: Christmas Arrangement (Season 1);

November 17, 2021: Dotted Lines (Season 1);

November 17, 2021: The Tiger Mafia – The Story of Doc Antle;

November 17, 2021: Kayko and Kokosh (Season 2);

November 19, 2021: Cowboy Bebop: (Season 1);

November 19, 2021: Reflected (Season 1);

November 19, 2021: Explaining The Mind (Season 2);

November 19, 2021: Prophecy of Hell (Season 1);

November 20, 2021: New World (Season 1);

November 21, 2021: Operation Ecstasy (Season 3);

November 23, 2021: Masters of the Universe – Saving Eternia (Part 2);

November 24, 2021: Sunset – Golden Mile (Season 4);

November 24, 2021: The Purest Truth (Season 1);

November 25, 2021: Super Crooks (Season 1);

November 28, 2021: Elves (Season 1).

All Netflix content can be accessed from the streaming platform home page.