Doctor who denounced the governor of Tocantins details how the bribery scheme worked in Health

Fantástico interviewed the key piece in the investigation that ousted Tocantins Governor Mauro Carlesse (PSL). Physician Luciano Teixeira spoke about how the government structure worked. And also from the police to collect bribes from businessmen in the health sector.

On October 20, the STJ ordered Mauro to step down as governor. This is because it is being investigated for a series of crimes. One of the accusations is about running a criminal organization that extorted money from healthcare businessmen.

Luciano’s family owns one of the biggest hospitals in Palmas. He reported the case to the police and later reported it on social media.

“We have two ICUs closed since last year for lack of receipt from Plansaúde. And, meanwhile, Plansaúde’s patients are dying”, he declared in a video published in August 2020.

Plansaúde is a medical assistance program for public servants in Tocantins. The doctor reported that Carlesse was purposely delaying payments. “All this late payment had an intention: to create a difficulty to sell a facility. Extort hospitals and clinics”, he declared.

The Fantástico report asked the following question: “If I didn’t pay a bribe, didn’t I receive it from the government?”. The doctor replied: “I had to give them a check first, and then receive it.”

Fantástico’s report explains how the scheme worked in Tocantins

The Federal Police reported for the report that the companies used in the scheme issued invoices for hospital products. All with the value of the bribe. But these products didn’t exist. The extorted hospitals and clinics paid off the debt and then the bill was cancelled.

Claudinei Aparecido Quaresemin, nephew of the retired governor, held the position of Special Secretary for Partnerships and Investments. He is suspected of being responsible for the bribe negotiations. Claudinei was removed from office.

