Does eating beans before training hinder physical performance? | nutrition

Beans are considered an important source of vegetable protein, being also rich in B-complex vitamins, which helps to prevent tiredness, fatigue and mood swings. It is also a source of potassium, contributing to heart health, in addition to muscle relaxation, preventing cramps, before or after physical activities. However, it is popularly believed that this food is heavy, with a great myth surrounding the consumption of beans by practitioners of physical activity. Many do not even add the legume to their meals because they believe it is fattening, causes digestion problems and flatulence that interfere with training, and that it has anti-nutritional factors that prevent the absorption of some nutrients, impairing hypertrophy. But beans can and should be consumed both before and after training, as long as some precautions are observed., which we will explain below.

– In fact, if the beans are consumed very close to training or soon after, poor digestion, discomfort and stomach heaviness may occur. A good alternative, in addition to consuming it at the correct time before and after training, is to leave them for at least 12 hours of soaking and eliminate the water before cooking. Thus, the antinutritional factors (phytates) are also considerably reduced, not hindering the absorption of other nutrients – explains Renata Buzzini. – Beans are a very nutritious food, which enhances the protein intake of diets and favors a diversified and balanced diet.

Beans and physical performance

Another reason for “resistance” that some practitioners of physical activity have to consume beans is the fact that the diets of bodybuilders and other American athletes do not contain this legume. But this is simply because this is not a common food in the United States. Thus, these food plans go to magazines and books in the area, become trends and give the false idea that beans should not be consumed.

According to Renata Buzzini, due to its availability and presence in the eating habits of Brazilians, beans can and should be considered in diets, even to favor muscle hypertrophy, since every 100 g of cooked beans provides about 6 g of protein; cooked black beans, for example, contain about 15 g of protein per cup (about 172 g). For vegans or vegetarians, it is even a great alternative to substitute animal protein.

– Proteins have a plastic function in our body, they form structures, having a minimal participation in the production of energy. Responsible for tissue formation and repair, they provide adaptations in response to physical training, in addition to being involved in the formation of hormones and enzymes that participate in various functions, including metabolism – explains the professional.

How long can I eat beans before and after training?

According to Renata, the ideal pre-workout diet is basically composed of carbohydrates and proteins. Below, check out some important information about food groups:

You low glycemic index carbohydrates they release sugar more slowly so that the body can use it as energy should be consumed one to two hours before training;

they release sugar more slowly so that the body can use it as energy should be consumed one to two hours before training; You high glycemic carbohydrates should be consumed approximately half an hour before training , because with the rapid release of glucose your performance at the beginning of the activity will be more productive;

should be consumed approximately , because with the rapid release of glucose your performance at the beginning of the activity will be more productive; to consume proteins , in the case of beans, it is necessary to eat together with the low glycemic index carbohydrate, because with high index foods they can cause abdominal discomfort and that feeling of stuffing, as they also prevent the immediate release of glucose in the blood, causing the lack of energy;

, in the case of beans, it is necessary to eat together with the low glycemic index carbohydrate, because with high index foods they can cause abdominal discomfort and that feeling of stuffing, as they also prevent the immediate release of glucose in the blood, causing the lack of energy; Consequently, beans should be inserted into the diet 1-2 hours before training; and after training, it should be consumed after 2 to 3 hours after the activity has ended. .

2 of 2 Beans and rice: a classic that combines carbohydrates and vegetable proteins — Photo: Istock Getty Images Beans and rice: a classic that unites carbohydrates and vegetable proteins — Photo: Istock Getty Images

– The amount of protein is related to the type of activity practiced, and the recommendation for consumption by trained athletes should be higher when compared to the consumption of slightly active or sedentary people or recreational athletes who do minimal training – informs Renata Buzzini.

Another important point in relation to proteins is that they have better results in stimulating muscle protein synthesis when consumed together with carbohydrates. Studies evaluating the physical performance of athletes performing endurance and strength exercises showed that the combined consumption of proteins and carbohydrates, when compared to the isolated consumption of carbohydrates, resulted in less muscle damage generated by the exercise and an improvement in sports performance.

Furthermore, in strength athletes who ingested proteins together with carbohydrates, a better hormonal effect was found for anabolism (greater amounts of the hormone insulin) when compared to those who consumed only carbohydrates.

Thus, the most famous pair in Brazil — rice and beans — is rich in essential amino acids; beans are rich in lysine and rice is rich in methionine. These types of amino acids are those that the body does not produce and, therefore, gets through the diet. As mentioned and seen in studies, they participate in numerous functions, including protein synthesis, which helps in muscle formation and recovery.

The nutritionist also highlights that there are several ways to consume beans, but considering nutrition in its practical and gourmetized side, she recommends that, to get out of the ordinary (rice and beans), the athlete can bet on their consumption in other ways, such as baked black bean dumplings, rice pastry pie with carioca bean filling and azuki bean salad with quinoa.