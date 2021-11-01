Duda Reis opens the game and talks about psychiatric treatment

The actress Duda Reis, 20 years old, opened the game and talked about his psychiatric treatment. Through the Instagram question box, a follower asked her if she took any medication for anxiety and panic, and she responded.

“I do and I don’t give up! Psychiatric treatment, although still taboo, has only one purpose: to help you. It is not in all cases that therapy alone meets the needs of your ‘problem’. Sometimes it takes chemical and medical interference to send to your neuroreceptors exactly what is missing and leaving you that way. Super normal and necessary!”, she revealed.

Aesthetic pressures

Recently, Duda Reis gave an interview to Quem magazine and spoke about judgments and aesthetic pressures. The actress said she is afraid to be herself because of the criticisms received on social media.

“It’s difficult. Internet users are from the moon. It’s a very crazy thing. Sometimes, a person – until then very much loved – starts to receive a wave of hatred. It’s a little exhausting. Being very open on my personal side and being frank, I’m afraid to post things on the internet. TI’m afraid to be authentic, I’m afraid to be me. You end up making a post and already think about what people are going to say and comment on, but you’re not always up to hearing offense“, she said “There is a difference between constructive criticism and offense. Here comes that speech; ‘You are a public figure and you have to…’. I have nothing! Everyone is entitled to constructive criticism, but offending? Not. The internet is not a lawless land. I confess that I’m afraid to post and I even feel unhappy about not being able to be myself, you know?”, vented the young woman.

Duda said that when she receives a very offensive comment, she usually visits the aggressor’s profile: “I almost never go. When the comment is too offensive, I decide to go. I want to see what that person does for a living”, I think. Often, it’s a woman with a daughter who writes. Gee, would she like to have this written for her daughter? We cannot do for others what we would not want them to do with us”, she said.

breast prosthesis

At another point in the interview, the actress said that she is always charged for never having placed prostheses in her breasts: “They always talked and I never gave in to these pressures. Often people do things because of outside pressures and may end up regretting it. Not everything is so reversible. These are invasive surgeries and they are not reversible – at least, not quickly,” she said.