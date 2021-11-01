Dulio congratulates Corinthians women’s team and confirms Paulista’s final at Neo Qumica Arena

Duilio Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians, went to social media to congratulate the women’s team for its place in the final of the Campeonato Paulista. This Sunday morning, the team from Alvinegra once again won against Ferroviária and secured a place in the decision.

In addition to congratulations, the representative confirmed that the final will be held at Neo Química Arena. For logistical reasons, the semifinal match had to be hosted at Arena Barueri with Timão’s orders.

“Congratulations to @SCCPFutFeminino and his commission for another final after this 4-1! Now he’s heading to Libertadores, with all the support of Fiel. And in Paulista’s decision, at @NeoQuimicaArena in December, everyone there! Go! Go! Corinthians!”, he wrote for his official profile on Twitter – see below.

During the entire trajectory in the state, the Corinthians team sent their games to Fazendinha. The Parque São Jorge stadium, however, does not have the structure to have the VAR, required by the São Paulo Football Federation for this stage of the tournament.

Neo Química also could not receive the game due to the commitment of the men’s team on Monday, against Chapecoense. The confrontation marks the return of the maximum audience capacity present in the stands, a fact that requires the preparation of the structure of the venue, according to the club.

The choice of Arena Barueri generated criticism from the fans on social networks. Cristiane Gambaré, director of women’s football at Corinthians, commented on the choice of the club at a press conference last Wednesday and said that tickets for the final will also be charged.

