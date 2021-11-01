Dynho regrets criticism for imitating accent

Dynho Alves lamented having been criticized for playing with a gaucho accent in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). The pawn unburdened himself with Bil Araújo after Dayane Mello brought up the issue during the discord game, accusing the act of an attempt to stereotype her as a “hillbilly”.

The dancer remembered that everyone had fun with the games. “If you had spoken, obviously I wouldn’t have…”.

Bil interrupted him: “Bro, I think you gotta play with whoever you have freedom.”

“Exactly,” Dynho agreed. “I’m doing this. We play when we’re in the house, then when everyone’s there, I keep quiet, in mine, and people think I’m plant, that I don’t speak. I don’t know how to deal with these things, you know?”.

“Yesterday was tense, home. I held back, bro,” said the model. “Because if she raises a ‘train’ against me, like they did in the other reality show [BBB], who raised that I was a ‘scrotum male’, that I was cancelled, I was already believing, got it? Thank God there was ‘Playplus’ there and the guys could see everything, that’s why Brazil hugged me. I’m not what the guys thought of me in there.”

“Everyone sees that this is not the intention, bro,” said MC Mirella’s husband. “Are you crazy? F*ck… It doesn’t even have a head or two.”

“She talked about you, but she could have talked about me, about Bill, about the guys who were laughing. But she decided to use it against you”, pointed out the ex-BBB.

“And she was involved both times,” recalled Dynho.

“Where do I see foul play? That’s it, bro,” reinforced Bil.

“Then we talk, bro, when we’re calm, we’re talking in a cool tone, she’s all the time joining the conversation, she’s screaming. She doesn’t let us talk. There are things that aren’t pleasant, screaming. guys can’t speak in a ‘daora’ tone,” complained the dancer.

“Yesterday I almost exposed the dinner parade too. The guys talk about opening their hearts, about people’s sensibility. But where? The guys make a big noise and they rang the bell just here. They saw me and didn’t call. Where’s the heart? Sensitivity? Humanity?”, joked the capixaba. “Hypocrisy, that’s right. As much as there’s bullshit here, everyone will call [pra comer]. If you do not want [comer], beauty”.

“People only access the bad side of us, bro. They never see the good things we do here,” lamented Dynho.