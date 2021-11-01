Eliana appears in costume with her daughter and impresses: “it’s your copy”

The presenter Eliana surprised by appearing in costume along with little Manuela

the presenter eliana she surprised and delighted when she appeared in costume with her daughter, the four-year-old girl Manuela. Mother and daughter appeared in matching costumes like the clown from the movie It.

By appearing in costume together with her daughter, eliana he said: “It’s okay to take care!”. She had also shown her and her daughter’s preparations for the party. “I’m here in the closet because I’m going to start trying on the clothes that I have here because the kids made me go on Halloween. I’ll show us getting ready, it will be funny. We started the assembly for Halloween, Adriano (the presenter’s fiance and Manuela’s father) already has makeup on and I’ll start right away”, she said.

The famous mom also showed that little Manuela made a point of doing her nails and makeup for the party. “You want for everything, yeah? Which one did you choose? Look doing the nail and it was she who wanted it, it wasn’t her mother who wanted it. In fact, I don’t encourage anything, even though she sees me doing these things and wants to. It’s a figure, total animation!”, said the presenter.

Many famous people were just praise for eliana and your daughter. “How beautiful!” said the presenter Angelica. And the actress Larissa Manoela commented: “Beautiful!”. And actress Sophia Valverde said: “Wonderful!”. The digital influencer Poliana, wife of singer Leonardo, also commented: “Beautiful”.

And digital influencer Evelyn Regly said: “Perfect!” The presenter Sônia Abrão commented: “What a beautiful duo!”. Actor Ary Fontoura also said: “Beautiful!”. The digital influencer Monique Elias said: “Seriously, this daughter of yours, my God, beautiful, both!”.

Many internet users also talked about the similarity of little Manuela to her famous mother. “Wow, Manu is the face of mommy”, commented a netizen. And another internet user said: “She is your copy!” A netizen also said: “Beautiful! Mom’s copy”.

