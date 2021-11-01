Elite ignores crisis, spends more in the country and boosts the luxury market

SÃO PAULO — Crisis? What crisis? While the national economy is slipping, the Brazilian luxury market was the least affected by the pandemic, compared to other countries, driven by an elite that did not stop spending even far from physical stores. Barred from traveling abroad due to sanitary measures and the delay in vaccination against Covid-19, the richest consumed high in their own backyard

The result, which initial data show to be even better this year with the reopening of shopping centers, motivated the Brazilian Association of Luxury Companies (Abrael) to launch, in the second half of November, the Compre no Brasil campaign, aimed at the sector.

— For a year and a half, it was not possible to spend on planes, hotels, gastronomy, cultural events. This money held back by the richest went to virtual consumption in brands, the local boutique hotel, which is experiencing its best moment in two decades, top cars and the booming luxury real estate market. — says Carlos Ferreirinha, president of MCF Consulting and one of the main specialists in the sector in the country.

He says that the coming months will be the test of nine to show whether, in fact, this consumer will continue to buy more in the country than abroad, with the reopening of the countries to tourism.

Fewer suppliers

The numbers are positive in the most diverse boulevards of Brazilian luxury. The Brazilian operation of Hermès forecasts growth of almost 50% this year compared to last year in the country. Cartier, with heavy investment in e-commerce and the novelty of prompt delivery in up to four hours in São Paulo, nearly quintupled its sales in 2020 compared to 2019 and forecasts double-digit growth in 2021.





The expansion of the luxury real estate market — the Brazilian Association of Real Estate Developers (Abrainc) points to an increase of 31% this year in sales of properties valued above R$ 1.5 million — is reflected in the results of companies such as Evol, which, with its gas grills produced with 304 stainless steel, it doubled its turnover in 2020.

And at Sig Bergamin’s luxury decoration architecture office in São Paulo. With growth of 40% this year, it has already hired employees.

— If I suffer today, it is because of anxiety. There are more luxury homes, but suppliers, especially outsiders, have dwindled, inventories have run out. And people are looking for the exclusive and for yesterday, because the notion of time, with the pandemic, has changed a lot. Luxury has become more local and practical: no silk or velvet sofa, but leather, including colored ones. There are, after all, cows here, says Bergamin.

exchange is not a problem

Euromonitor Internacional shows that, in 2020, Brazil had a smaller retreat than the rest of the planet in the luxury sector. And he estimates that the country should follow the growth of the world market in the post-pandemic, with gains of 34% by 2025.

The consultancy’s research manager, Guilherme Machado, considers that the projections should even improve. More recent data indicate that the luxury industry in Brazil “has taken a megaturn from the second half of last year”, which will be captured in the consolidated annual data update in the second half of November.

Luxury market continues with high sales and attracts Brazilians who cannot travel Photo: Edilson Dantas / Agência O Globo

And the survey “Luxury Activity in Brazil”, completed in September by Abrael, already points to an average growth expectation of 51.74% in 2021 compared to last year.

The exchange rate, says the general director of Hermès in Brazil, Chiara Mariottini, is another incentive for the client to continue buying in the country. If the devalued real makes imports more expensive, eliminating the dollar or euro cost of traveling abroad is a good deal.

— We sell at a distance, throughout Brazil, but in a personalized way. So much so that, with the reopening, even those who prefer to keep buying from home wanted to come to the stores to meet the vendors who accompanied them during the pandemic. We invested in loyalty and it worked—he says.

Thiago Alonso, CEO of JHSF, from the Cidade Jardim complex in São Paulo, a reference in the luxury market, points out other reasons for the sector’s strength in the country, in addition to the proximity of sellers to customers, which was fundamental in the pandemic: a the decision of the main international brands to converge the prices practiced abroad, the rupture of the global financing system and the possibility of parceling out purchases.

The luxury customer was pampered by the main brands, sending entire collections and exclusive products via WhatsApp, messages of solidarity at times when families suffered losses from the pandemic and exclusive video tours of still deserted malls.

— Partnerships have actually become closer, and the feeling that the experience of shopping abroad is different and with many more offers has been diluted — says Alonso.

The rich surrender to luxury products used as an alternative to the difficulty of traveling in the pandemic. In the photo, Carol Kalache, owner of thrift store Photo: Leo Martins / Agência O Globo

Symbolic value

Businesswoman Carol Kalache, who specializes in second-hand luxury items, saw her online thrift store double sales during the pandemic. The most sought after objects of desire, he says, were bags, especially the Louis Vuitton Neverfull (R$ 3.5 thousand) and Speedy (R$ 3 thousand); Birkin, by Hermès (R$ 35 thousand), Gucci Soho (R$ 3 thousand) and Interlocking (R$ 3 thousand) and classic Chanel (R$ 20 thousand).

— There are already 257 women in the virtual groups, divided by luxury categories. There was a moment when I thought: but why are so many people buying bags to walk from bedroom to living room? People were anxious, they didn’t know what to do, and my segment in the luxury universe made money in the pandemic — says Kalache, who only waits for the movement on the streets to improve to take his virtual business to a store in Ipanema, Rio

She describes the new venture:

“She’s already mounted.” I bet people will continue to buy more in Brazil and that the second-hand luxury market will also benefit from the increase in local consumption. The exchange rate is expensive, and what you saved for purchases now will be much in the life experiences that the trip itself, so postponed, will provide.

Going shopping right now, even in the comfort of home, points out anthropologist Michel Alcoforado, founder of Consumoteca, transcends logic and makes sense, more than ever, for its symbolic aspect.

It is natural, he argues, that the richest, in a markedly unequal society, buy even more, as luxury also serves to “build walls, cultivate differences and demarcate borders”:

— The richest filled their closets of clothes even though I have nowhere to use. This investment was not pragmatic but symbolic. The same happens, in a way, with the heated art market in the country. They are also bought to certify that they are not impoverished. The wife of a businessman who acquired a Damien Hirst told me with all the lyrics: we’re not exactly his fans, but when they come here, they’ll do the math: if they spent all this on a Hirst, imagine how much money they have?