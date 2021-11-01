Elon Musk makes Dogecoin (DOGE) fire but Shiba Inu (SHIB) climbs higher; Solana (SOL) is 10% high

The month of November began with the vast majority of cryptoactive assets on the rise, with Salana (SOL) being one of the currencies that accumulated the highest valuation of the day, 10% among the 10 main assets in the market.

According to CoinMarketCap, the cryptocurrencies Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) also showed a good performance this Monday morning (1st), rising 4% and 10%, respectively.

DOGE had been losing steam over the past week with the growth of rival tokens such as SHIB, but got a new price boost on Sunday night (31) after billionaire Elon Musk revealed that the cryptocurrency was part of his plan to create a university of technology in Texas.

“I’m thinking about starting a new university: Texas Institute of Technology and Science. The fee is in Dogecoin and you get a discount if you have a dog,” Musk wrote.

Tuition is in Dogecoin & u get a discount if u have a dog — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021

It’s not clear whether the manager was really serious, but the message’s effect on Dogecoin’s price was immediate. In less than 15 minutes, the cryptocurrency appreciated 12%, jumping from US$0.25 to US$0.28.

While DOGE is still up, trading at USD 0.27, SHIB shows a stronger 10% appreciation over the past 24 hours.

Shiba Inu’s earnings throughout the week have already reached 84%, a percentage that jumps to 861% in the monthly period. The cryptocurrency meme is now trading at $0.00007, 18% below its record price reached last week.

At this pace, SHIB has a market value of US$39 billion, outpacing DOGE, which comes just behind with a capitalization of US$36 billion.

Bitcoin and altcoin open month on a high

Solana (SOL) registers one of the best performances in the market this Monday. After valuing 10% on the day, the currency reached its best price in the week of US$211, but soon fell back to the current US$207. With this quotation, SOL decreases its distance from the historical top of $218.

The leading cryptocurrency in the market, Bitcoin (BTC), is up 2% in the last 24 hours, consolidating its price at around US$62,022. At dawn, the cryptoactive fell for a brief moment below the level of US$ 60 thousand, but it soon recovered and this morning, registers its best price in three days. According to the Bitcoin Portal Index, the asset is traded on Brazilian brokers for R$351,000.

Bitcoin’s mission for November is to consolidate last month’s earnings and try to replicate the good performance it has shown in recent weeks. In October, cryptocurrency gained 39.9%, bitcoin’s biggest monthly gain since December 2020, according to Bybt.

Other cryptocurrencies in the market are also up on Monday, such as Ethereum (+1.4%), Cardano (+1.5%), Binance Coin (+2.9%) and Polkadot (+6.6% ).