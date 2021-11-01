Emergency assistance is over! See Brazil Aid value for Bolsa Família subscribers

key points Next month the government starts paying the brazil aid;

The amount will be R$400 from 2022;

Bolsa Família beneficiaries will be automatically included.

Payment of last installment of Emergency Assistance has already been carried out for beneficiaries in the month of October. The end of the program should leave about 22 million of Brazilians without any help from the federal government.

Last week, the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma informed that the emergency aid would not be extended as pleaded by several discussions.

Brazil Aid

After the end of the aid, the government will implement Auxílio Brasil in place of Bolsa Família. Novo Bolsa Família is the expansion of the program developed in 2003 by former president Lula (PT).

In order to disassociate itself from the PT administration, which will run in the 2022 election, the current government will also rename it to Auxílio Brasil.

What changes with Auxílio Brasil?

The objective of President Bolsonaro and his team is to increase the number of beneficiaries and the average payment amount, which currently stands at R$192. The chief executive has already said that the new program would cost R$400. For this, new benefits will be created:

Early Childhood Benefit: aimed at families with children between zero and 36 months of age;

Family Composition Benefit: aimed at families with young people up to 21 years of age;

Benefit for Overcoming Extreme Poverty: financial supplement for families who receive benefits, but even so, the per capita family income does not exceed the extreme poverty line;

Junior Scientific Initiation Scholarship: 12 monthly installments paid to Auxílio Brasil beneficiary students who present good performance in academic and scientific competitions;

Child Citizen’s Allowance: benefit paid to heads of households who find a job and cannot find a place in day care centers to leave their children aged 0 to 48 months;

Rural Productive Inclusion Aid: paid for up to 36 months to family farmers registered in the CadÚnico (Single Registry);

Urban Productive Inclusion Aid: for Brazil Aid beneficiaries who can prove that they have a formal job;

Transition Compensatory Benefit: paid to current Bolsa Família beneficiaries who lose part of the amount received due to the changes brought about by the new program;

Sports School Allowance: for students between 12 and 17 years old who are members of beneficiary families and who stand out in the Brazilian School Games.

Who can be part of Auxílio Brasil?

The Bolsa Família beneficiaries and those who register in the Cadúnico can be part of the new program.

Calendar and payment amount

Aid payments will be made next month, ie November. However, to maintain the spending ceiling, speculation shows that the value in the last two months of the year must be R$ 230.

Only from January 2022, with a new roof, will the installments will be changed to R$400.

How to register?

To receive, you must register in CadÚnico, a government system that gathers all the socioeconomic information of Brazilians, enrolled in this program can have access to benefits paid by the government such as Bolsa Família, Auxílio Brasil and others.

Who can subscribe to CadÚnico?

Families with monthly income of up to half the minimum wage per person (R$550);

Families with a total monthly income of up to three minimum wages (R$ 3,300);

Families with income greater than three minimum wages, provided that registration is linked to inclusion in social programs in the three spheres of government;

People who live alone – they constitute the so-called one-person families;

People who live on the streets — alone or with their families.

How to apply?

Enrollment in the CadÚnico can only be done in person, so the citizen must check where the procedure is performed in the city where they live.

Usually, the services are carried out at the Reference Centers for Social Assistance (CRAS) or at service points of the Cadastro Único and Bolsa Família Program of the city halls.

What documentation is needed?

The documentation required to register is:

Birth certificate;

Wedding certificate;

CPF;

Identity Card – RG;

Work Card;

Voter Title;

Administrative Registry of Indigenous Birth (RANI) – only if the person is an indigenous person.

Who can be part of the registration?

CadÚnico is not just a register for people with disabilities, but a family register.

can be part of the registration: the applicant, the spouse or partner, the parents and, in the absence of one of them, the stepmother or stepfather, the unmarried siblings, the unmarried children and stepchildren, and the minors under guardianship, provided they live at the same address. Documents from the entire family must be taken for registration.

