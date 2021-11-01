Emirates brings the A380, the world’s largest plane back to Brazil – Economy

Synonymous with luxury for travel enthusiasts, the Emirates The Airbus A380, the world’s largest aircraft, returns to operation this Sunday, 31 Dubai-São Paulo with daily flights. With a configuration of 516 seats, the airline will offer economy, executive and first class classes. The general director of Emirates in Brazil, Stephane Perard, guarantees that the sector has adapted to the new global scenario and that the time is ripe for returning to travel. “It has never been so cheap to travel from Emirates,” said the executive in an interview with Estadão/Broadcast.

This will be the first time the Emirates A380 will be in São Paulo since March 2020, when passenger flights were suspended due to the pandemic.

Perard admits that the airline is aimed at customers with greater purchasing power, but emphasizes that the services offered are cost-effective. According to the executive, starting at US$ 799, including taxes, it is possible to travel from São Paulo to Dubai in economy class, with comfort, the largest entertainment screen in the sector, silent travel, a menu of hot meals and alcoholic beverages.

Another differential, in a pandemic context, is the offer of covid-19 PCR testing at origin and destination for flights departing Brazil and having Dubai as the final destination, included in the fare.

To encourage travel, the company guarantees a series of health and safety measures, in addition to changing travel dates or extending the validity of the ticket for up to three years. The airline also highlights having extended its insurance coverage for multiple risks.

“Traveling is part of the Brazilian DNA, we are seeing that this crisis has helped to consolidate Dubai as an interesting leisure option, where very large investments were made to manage the pandemic,” says the executive.

According to him, the conversion of search to travel is growing, with the pent-up demand of the last two years. “Brazilians are more confident, despite the volatility of the exchange rate. If we consider the fare in dollars, it has never been cheaper to travel, ticket prices have generally fallen.”

In his opinion, the return of A380 it is a bet on the market’s recovery trend. “Within an economic viability strategy, we are on the way to great success. Supply creates demand, this plane will once again reach its capacity.”

Leisure vs. corporate

Perard explains that, before the pandemic, Emirates’ demand was basically 65% ​​for leisure, with destinations like Maldives and Thailand. In corporate terms, the main destinations were Shanghai (China), Tokyo (Japan) and Seoul (South Korea).

“Corporate demand represented 35% of our total volume, today it is minimal and difficult to track. Although China is open, there are strict restrictions, few Brazilians seek the Asian country at the moment, it is a process of recovery.”

He explains that covid-19 brought many border restrictions, limiting opportunities and having a great economic impact. The executive remembers that many discovered the use of technologies and found alternatives to keep business at a distance.

“We believe, however, that the corporate will gradually return. Although technology is relevant, it will not replace contact between people,” he says. “The vaccine helps create security and we estimate that by July 2022 we should be at a level close to pre-crisis.”

Pampering

Emirates A380’s first class customers have access to enclosed suites equipped with a minibar and work desk, with à la carte dining with assorted dishes at any time during the flight. The aircraft also offers a first and business class exclusive lounge on the top deck.

On almost all routes, first and business class customers are offered private chauffeur service for transfers to and from the airport, in partnership with Mercedes-Benz.

“Our economy class is already a ‘premium economy’. In the case of the São Paulo-Dubai flight, which lasts almost 15 hours, the journey is long and we have always seen a lot of demand for business. On the A380, business class is a totally new experience. “