Empire: Cristina leaves Commander slack-jawed and asks: ‘Just take me down the aisle’

In the scenes that will air this Monday, November 1st, in ‘Empire’, Cristina (Leandra Leal) will take the place of Maria Clara (Andréia Horta) at the wedding with Vicente (Rafael Cardoso), and will leave her father, the Commander (Alexandre Nero), in shock to see the ‘new bride’ in front. “What the hell,” roars the ‘man in black’. + Check out the latest articles from the Portal Updated on the soap opera ‘Império’ Everything will happen when Clara is getting ready for the wedding. She won’t miss the chance to provoke Cristina by saying that her fiance is the most wonderful man in the world: “Don’t you think Vicente is great too?”. Cristina tries to close the matter by stating that Clara should get to know him better, since their relationship lasted much longer. But that doesn’t make the jewelry designer change the direction of the conversation. Clara insists that her older sister hasn’t forgotten her ex and still wants to know about the couple’s intimacy. She asks if the two had a lot of sex. “Are you a masochist or a sadist, tell me? I don’t understand your questions. You are going to marry a guy, who was my ex-boyfriend, and you keep wanting to know details of my relationship with him…”, Cristina rebels .

Clara justifies herself: “I’ve always been curious. And we’re sisters, we shouldn’t keep secrets from each other.” Cristina warns: “There are things that are very intimate, they don’t have to be said. Only in the confessional or to the analyst.” At her sister’s insistence, Cristina explodes: “It was the best thing in the world, but this only concerns Vicente and me! Only the two of us knew that we felt for each other…”. But she is cut off by Clara: “Did you feel or still feel?” “Do you really want to know?”, asks Elivaldo’s sister (Rafael Losso). “Is it necessary, Cristina? It’s blatantly clear that you’re still crazy about him, isn’t it? But he’s not. He’s already forgotten you… because I know!”, says the designer. Without patience, Cristina stabs her sister with a pin: “I was just trying to find a way to tighten the dress, she’s chatting next door, because you’ve gotten even thinner.” Clara provokes: “Of so many sleepless nights I spent with Vicente… dating is an aerobic exercise… it loses weight, you know?”. + Império: ‘There is no Zé Pedro here, my name is Fabrício Melgaço’, advises Silviano’s son Losing patience, Cristina gives a stronger tug and tears her sister’s dress. “And now, what do I do? What an unfortunate idea of ​​mine that I invited you to get ready. You did it on purpose, to screw with me!”, Clara complains. Cristina retorts: “You deliberately did it to me, forcing me to stay at the altar next to Vicente, and still wearing that ridiculous red dress! That’s really dirty!” Angrily, the designer unbids her sister and leaves the room nervous. But Cristina doesn’t leave it cheap! She says: “Wait a minute, Maria Clara! You can’t provoke me like that and leave offended like that, no!”. And Clara doesn’t run away: “What’s yours, girl? Do you want to destroy my dress, my wedding? My life?

