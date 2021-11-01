Empire: Cristina leaves Commander slack-jawed and asks: ‘Just take me down the aisle’

Loira will get ‘authorization’ from Maria Clara to marry Vicente, who will receive the bride with a smile on her face.
In the scenes that will air this Monday, November 1st, in ‘Empire’, Cristina (Leandra Leal) will take the place of Maria Clara (Andréia Horta) at the wedding with Vicente (Rafael Cardoso), and will leave her father, the Commander (Alexandre Nero), in shock to see the ‘new bride’ in front. “What the hell,” roars the ‘man in black’.
Everything will happen when Clara is getting ready for the wedding. She won’t miss the chance to provoke Cristina by saying that her fiance is the most wonderful man in the world: “Don’t you think Vicente is great too?”.
Cristina tries to close the matter by stating that Clara should get to know him better, since their relationship lasted much longer. But that doesn’t make the jewelry designer change the direction of the conversation. Clara insists that her older sister hasn’t forgotten her ex and still wants to know about the couple’s intimacy. She asks if the two had a lot of sex.
“Are you a masochist or a sadist, tell me? I don’t understand your questions. You are going to marry a guy, who was my ex-boyfriend, and you keep wanting to know details of my relationship with him…”, Cristina rebels .
Clara justifies herself: “I’ve always been curious. And we’re sisters, we shouldn’t keep secrets from each other.” Cristina warns: “There are things that are very intimate, they don’t have to be said. Only in the confessional or to the analyst.”
At her sister’s insistence, Cristina explodes: “It was the best thing in the world, but this only concerns Vicente and me! Only the two of us knew that we felt for each other…”. But she is cut off by Clara: “Did you feel or still feel?” “Do you really want to know?”, asks Elivaldo’s sister (Rafael Losso). “Is it necessary, Cristina? It’s blatantly clear that you’re still crazy about him, isn’t it? But he’s not. He’s already forgotten you… because I know!”, says the designer.
Without patience, Cristina stabs her sister with a pin: “I was just trying to find a way to tighten the dress, she’s chatting next door, because you’ve gotten even thinner.” Clara provokes: “Of so many sleepless nights I spent with Vicente… dating is an aerobic exercise… it loses weight, you know?”.
Losing patience, Cristina gives a stronger tug and tears her sister’s dress. “And now, what do I do? What an unfortunate idea of mine that I invited you to get ready. You did it on purpose, to screw with me!”, Clara complains. Cristina retorts: “You deliberately did it to me, forcing me to stay at the altar next to Vicente, and still wearing that ridiculous red dress! That’s really dirty!”
Angrily, the designer unbids her sister and leaves the room nervous. But Cristina doesn’t leave it cheap! She says: “Wait a minute, Maria Clara! You can’t provoke me like that and leave offended like that, no!”. And Clara doesn’t run away: “What’s yours, girl? Do you want to destroy my dress, my wedding? My life?
Zé welcomes his daughter before taking her to the altar:
The two end up making out and getting disheveled: “Wow, I’m looking like a crazy cute dove in this red dress and all disheveled…”, says Cristina. Clara agrees and wants to know what it looks like. “A chicken plucked from a crossroads…”, the administrator answers and they burst out laughing: “Or anything else, except a bride about to climb an altar…”.
Clara then insists that her sister didn’t want to see her go up to the altar with Vicente, but Cris replies that if the designer really loves the chef, she should move on. That’s when a doubt arises on the part of the bride: “I don’t know! Do you know?”. And Cristina declares: “I’m sure. He’s the love of my life. I’d give my life for him. I’d do anything.” Marta’s daughter (Lilia Cabral) comes to the conclusion that Cris doesn’t love Vicente: “I think he also has that feeling for you. Something he would never have for me.”
Soon, Cristina ends up being ‘liberated’ to marry Vicente by Clara, who calls the woman who made the dress: “Fátima? I know you’re already at the wedding, but there’s just a problem with my dress… Are you or aren’t you the dressmaker? So, come on soon, I’m waiting for you… If it’s serious? I still can’t say for sure… But it’s got a lot of line and material to patch”.
arrival at the altar
With the dress ready, Josué (Roberto Birindelli), ends up being the first to find out about the novelty. He’s the one who’s going to take Cristina to church. Before saying goodbye to Clara, Cora’s niece (Marjorie Estiano) wants to know: “Are you sure this is what you really want, Clara? And that you don’t even want to go to the ceremony?” But she’s already made up her mind: “I’ve never been so sure of anything in my life, Cristina. What I’m going to do is go straight to the international airport to see where in the world I can find a ticket for today…”.
Cristina also suggests Milan. The sister laughs: “Let life take me… Now go, Cris. And go with faith, all the luck in the world for you.” Cris follows: “I don’t even know how to thank you, my sister.” Clara recommends: “Being happy. And send Vicente a kiss.” The two end up embracing.
Josué takes the new bride to the church and keeps the secret about the exchange, at Maria Clara’s request. When they arrive, the Commander (Zé Alfredo) is startled: “What the hell”. And Cristina cuts her father off: “Don’t say anything, my father, just take me to that altar, I’ve already waited too long for this moment.” Zé Alfredo smiles, takes the veil off the bride’s face, kisses her forehead. At the altar, Vicente smiles when he sees that whoever walks towards the altar to marry him is his childhood sweetheart, his great love.