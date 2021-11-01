End of the novel! Corinthians Announces Renewal of Gabriel Pereira’s Contract Until December 2024

The telenovela involving the renewal of Gabriel Pereira’s contract with Corinthians has finally come to an end. The club announced this Sunday afternoon, through an official note, the agreement of a new bond with the player, who signed a commitment to defend Alvinegro until December 2024.

The renewal, which took place after a long stalemate and after Timão ran the risk of losing the midfielder, was celebrated by the athlete, who previously had a contract with the club only until March 2022.

– I’m very happy with the deal. My desire was always to stay here and everything worked out. Now he is focused on doing his best for this club – said Gabriel Pereira, through the official note released by Corinthians on its website, in which the athlete appears smiling in a photo beside the club president, Duílio Monteiro Alves, and the football director Roberto de Andrade.

TERMINATION FINE OF 100 MILLION EUROS

Corinthians also confirmed that, with the renewal of the contract, the penalty for termination of the commitment has been set at a value of 100 million euros (approximately R$ 651 million at the current price). And the club also informed that in the new agreement signed with the player it also “agreed to transfer to the athlete 5% of the economic rights on future sale, remaining with 65% of the total”, in case of negotiating it with another team.

When officially announcing the renewal, Corinthians also recalled that the midfielder was formed in the youth categories of Timão and has been with the club since 2018, when he was part of the under-17 category. Then, the jewel of the base alvinegra has already gone up to the under-20 in 2019 and is now among the current holders of the professional team led by coach Sylvinho.

– In 2020, he was one of the pillars of Corinthians in the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup and, shortly thereafter, he was elevated to the main squad. Since then, he has played in 32 matches and scored two goals – highlighted Timão, remembering the athlete’s trajectory, who has been establishing himself as one of the main highlights of the team.

END OF THE NOVEL

The long soap opera of Gabriel Pereira’s renewal with Corinthians had a final chapter revealed last Friday, when the young man’s manager, Ivan Rocha, gave an interview to Bandsports’ program “Baita Amigos” and revealed that he had met with the club’s board and advanced in the negotiations for the extension of the contract that ends soon.

Due to the fact that the contract he had with Corinthians would only run until March 31, 2022, Gabriel Pereira could already sign with another club. However, Ivan Rocha denied that he was already negotiating on other fronts and highlighted the player’s desire to continue wearing the alvinegra shirt, which has now been confirmed.

– Nobody will be bigger than Corinthians. Corinthians is very big. It is evident that Gabriel aroused a lot of interest in clubs in Brazil and abroad, but I have always been a partner with Corinthians and never opened negotiations with anyone. His desire has always been to play for Corinthians and we are trying to build a situation of renewal – said the manager on that occasion, before adding:

– What can I tell the Corinthians fan: we are doing everything for him to play. He is a Corinthians fan. Corinthians needs to understand that we want him to stay. Corinthians needs to understand that it needs to value the boy. I think we had a great advance today.

Another issue discussed in recent days was the possible removal of Gabriel Pereira while negotiations between the parties were stuck. Ivan Rocha did not deny the information and confirmed that something like that was discussed at the meeting, but the businessman then declared that he considered it unfair that such a measure should be taken against the young man.

– This situation of either renewing or not playing is unfair to Gabriel. It was placed, yes. We did it in a friendly way that we want and we are interested in him staying with Corinthians. It’s a negotiation that started today. We need to align all the edges – he clarified.

The agent had revealed that he was interested in agreeing a three-year contract for Gabriel Pereira, which in fact ended up happening to the athlete, who entered into an agreement to defend Alvinegro until the end of 2024.

– Our idea is a three-year contract. You have to align severance pay, partners in the business. You can’t be 100% good for everyone, someone has to give in. There are clubs wanting me to throw everything in the air and make fun of Corinthians and I don’t want to do that – said Ivan Rocha on that occasion, before managing to seal the commitment with the club.