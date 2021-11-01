Energisa tries to justify, but does not escape inspection by Aneel about ‘blackout’ after a storm · Jornal Midiamax

O thunderstorm occurred on October 15thin Mato Grosso do Sul left thousands of Energisa customers without power supply for days in the state. The concessionaire sent ‘justification’ for the failure to Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency), but did not get rid of the investigation into the ‘blackout’.

Residents of 17 cities and at least 67 districts of Campo Grande even had electricity supply interruptions. In some places, such as in the rural area of ​​Rochedo, for example, residents were without power for more than 5 days. The situation caused a lot of damage.

As a result, on October 15 and 16, the number of complaints against Energisa at Aneel jumped more than 10 times the normal average. Thus, the regulatory agency saw the need to investigate what happened.

Aneel confirmed to the report of Mediamax Newspaper who received a ‘justification’ from Energisa. “ANEEL was aware of the occurrence and is investigating the information,” he informed.

According to Aneel, the concessionaire claimed to be “a situation never registered in almost eight years of concession in Mato Grosso do Sul”. In addition, he confessed that he needed 50 reinforcement teams from 8 states to increase Energisa-MS’s workforce by 6 times to cope with the demand.

How does inspection work?

Aneel follows a rite of inspection of energy distributors across the country. First, there is monitoring based, precisely, on the index of complaints that the concessionaire has at Aneel.

In the last year, according to agency data drawn from Energisa’s own service channels, in the period from August 2020 to July 2021, 1,592,232 complaints were recorded. Of these, 14.33% refer to the lack of electricity, which totals 228,105 records.

After detecting the distributor’s problems, a report is prepared and sent so that the concessionaire can correct the identified failures.

In this way, Aneel starts monitoring the measures adopted to correct the problems. Finally, if the company still fails, the process moves on to notification and punishment.

What does the concession contract require from Energisa?

Upon taking control of Enersul in April 2014, Energisa inherited the same concession contract as the former group. One of the requirements is that the concessionaire adopts technology and operating methods that guarantee levels of regularity and continuity, for example, which are indicators of power interruptions.

“First Sub-Clause – The UTILITY COMPANY undertakes to adopt, in the provision of services, adequate technology and to employ equipment, facilities and operating methods that guarantee levels of regularity, continuity, efficiency, safety, topicality, generality, courtesy in

provision of services and reasonableness of tariffs. Second Sub-clause – The electricity distribution service can only be

interrupted in an emergency situation or after prior notice, when it occurs:

I – technical or safety reasons for the facilities”

Outages for up to 96 hours

One of the main quality indicators of energy distributors is the DEC (Total Duration of Interruptions). In this regard, the most recent data from Aneel indicate that Energisa recorded, in 2020, places with up to 96 hours on average in the year, as seen in the rural area of ​​Bonito.

For each region served by the concessionaire, there is a limit on the duration of interruption allowed by the agency. According to Aneel, of the 60 sets serviced by Energisa, in 19 of them this limit exceeded the acceptable minimum, representing 31.6% of the locations.

Campo Grande, for example, has 9 clusters served by Energisa and all of them failed to comply with the limits stipulated by Aneel. In this area, there are more than 370 thousand consumer units, which represent 36.2% of all customers that the concessionaire has in MS.

The article sought Energisa to take a stand on Aneel’s investigation, but it did not get a return until the publication of this article. The space remains open for manifestation.