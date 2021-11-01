English word of the year is vax, short for vaccine | Vaccine

The word vax, an abbreviated form of saying vaccine in English, was chosen as the word of the year 2021 by the Oxford English Language Dictionary.
Vaccine words were used a lot this year because of Covid-19. Derivations of vax are used to describe those who have had two doses (double-vaxxed), those who have not taken any doses (unvaxxed) and those who are against vaccines (anti-vaxxer).
According to Fiona McPherson, the dictionary’s senior editor, the choice was obvious. According to her, the word has been around since the 1980s, but was rarely used until 2021.
Photo from March 21, 2021 shows an ampoule and syringes of the Oxforx/AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 in Luton, England — Photo: Alberto Pezzali/AP
The fact that vax is versatile to be used in derivations (she even gave examples like “vaccine marathon” (vax-a-thon) helped the word gain prominence.
The dictionary says that both one x and two (vaxx) spellings are accepted, but the former is more common.
According to The New York Times, the word vaccine first appeared in 1799, after British scientist Edward Jenner’s experiments for protection against smallpox.
The scientist used vaccine, a term derived from the Latin word for cow, to refer to the disease as well as smallpox lesions in animals that he injected into humans as part of his research.