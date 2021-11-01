Erotic accessory, ‘body chain’ by Romulo Estrela Bomb in Secret Truths 2· TV News

The body chain of Cristiano, character of Romulo Estrela in Verdades Secretas 2, has already become a fashion phenomenon among internet users. The men’s necklace is nothing new in the fashion world, but it took on a bolder meaning in the actor’s piebald chest, the protagonist of Walcyr Carrasco’s erotic serial for Globoplay.

According to Lorenzo Merlino, stylist and professor at Faap (Armando Alvares Penteado Foundation), the chains used in clothing are old and have been present since long before the buzz caused by the use of the character in the Angel saga (Camila Queiroz).

“There are examples in Hellenistic statues, that is, before Christ. If we think of the eastern universe, in India, the chains glued to the body, directly on top of the skin, for belly dancing, are already 4,000 years old. So, is nothing new in human history,” he explains.

However, the uproar around the piece is directly linked to the coronavirus pandemic, says the expert. “It’s supernatural that this whole matter of the body, sexuality and sensuality is extremely attractive to people, because they spent a year and a half restricting themselves. So, the interest in this aspect, in my opinion, is much more linked to the body than to the accessory itself”, he analyses.

Cristiano (Romulo Estrela) uses accessory in the erotic scene of the soap opera

Romulo Estrela did not expect to see a simple piece gain such repercussion. “The body chain was a big surprise. I didn’t imagine that this accessory would fall into the public’s liking so quickly. It’s really cool to see when people identify with something like this, a string, a ring or the body chain itself,” he said. in an interview with Globo.

According to the artist, the piece came as a break from costume designer Mari Sued to the basic style of the character, who wears t-shirts, jeans and boots. “When he takes off his shirt, you recognize that he’s not that basic. I was very happy with this element that gives a strangeness and puts the character in another place”, adds the interpreter of Angel’s love interest (Camila Queiroz).

Merlino agrees with the actor’s view and believes that the costume designer’s idea of ​​revealing something else under Cristiano’s clothes was smart. “It is very interesting that they are building the character based on these issues of explanation, but also revelation. Hiding and showing. Because these issues bring the duality of the character”, he points out.

Aline Riscado and Klara Castanho use body chain

Before the accessory’s success was triggered by the use of the character in Secret Truths 2, the female version of the body chain was a strong trend in beachwear. It was common for women to wear the chains over their bikini in summer.

Today, the professor and stylist believes that fashion is less seasonal and more willing — also because of the pandemic.

“This issue of winter or summer doesn’t exist anymore. The planet ecologically, thermally, doesn’t work with these issues anymore because we have summers in winter and winters in summers. But also because people travel a lot, and this will increase because of previous restrictions. I think that the use of the accessory is much more linked to the individual and personal issue of each one than something properly connected to temperature”, he defends.