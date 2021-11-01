Even with lesser membership, truck drivers maintain strikes – News

Road transporters and self-employed drivers expect to stop activities and close highways as of this Monday (1st) due to the successive increase in fuel prices and the lack of a solution that is considered sufficient by truck drivers. While some of the leaders claim that this will be the biggest strike since 2018 — when the category halted activities and caused shortages across the country — associations announced the withdrawal of support on the eve of the mobilization.

The main entities ahead of the stoppages continue with the schedule. They are: the Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers (Abrava), the National Confederation of Transport and Logistics Workers (CNTTL), the National Council of Road Cargo Transport (CNTRC) and the Union of Autonomous Road Transporters of Goods from Baixada Santista and Vale do Ribeira (Sindicam).

Even without estimating how many truck drivers will have to fold their arms this Monday, the president of Abrava, Wallace Landim, known as Chorão, reiterates that the strike is national and, to affiliates, has admitted that, without a response from the government, Brazil may face a new supply crisis, without the service of truck drivers.

The main claim is the change in Petrobras’ pricing policy. “We sell in real and buy [combustível] in dollars,” says Landim. This is because, since 2016, Petrobras has been making adjustments in oil products based on parity with the international market. When there is an increase in the price of a barrel or an increase in the exchange rate of the US currency, these variations are passed on directly to the consumer.

According to the Institute for Strategic Studies of Oil, Natural Gas and Biofuels (Ineep), in the first nine months of 2021, resale prices registered increases of 28% in diesel, 32% in gasoline and 27% in cooking gas. Fuel costs represent 39% of truck drivers’ expenses, calculates the Research and Extension Group in Agroindustrial Logistics at the Luiz de Queiroz College of Agriculture, at USP (University of São Paulo).

The truck drivers’ proposal is to adopt an export parity price policy (PPE), with the creation of an export tax in order to obtain collections that would offset Petrobras’ losses with fluctuations in the international market. “With the PPE, the calculation basis would be the export parity price, eliminating transport and insurance costs, which would reduce the price”, defends the president of Abrava. The estimate, with the measure, is to retract 45% in the price of gasoline, 27% in the price of diesel and 23% in cooking gas.

This option is presented in the form of Bill 750/21, which taxes the export of crude oil as an alternative to Petrobras’ current pricing policy. With the collection, the country would have a fund to invest in refineries and seek autonomy in the production of fuels, in addition to being able to offset the freeze on transfers to the population, keeping the values ​​in the pumps more stable.

The demand, however, faces resistance from the Ministry of Economy. Without a proposal to change Petrobras’ current way of charging, truck drivers signal that they will not go back on stoppages. At the head of the negotiations, the minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio Freitas, admitted that there is no solution, but said he does not believe in the power of a general strike.

“There’s a lot of work, the market is overheated […], has a lot of demand. That’s why most truck drivers don’t want to stop either. It’s time to put income into the house,” he explained to journalists, after lunch with the Parliamentary Front for Competitive Brazil, last Wednesday (27).

The day after the declarations, the Mixed Parliamentary Front of the Autonomous and CLT truck driver gathered demands from approximately 70 leaders, including those from the CNTTL, which has more than 40,000 members. The president of the front and author of PL 750/21, deputy Nereu Crispim (PSL-RS), asked for more dialogue. “We need understanding, conversation and giving dignity to these people,” he said. The government did not participate in the hearing.

Claims

The truckers also suggest that the federal government and Petrobras establish an agreement to keep fuel prices for consumers stable, admitting quarterly adjustments. To make up for the fluctuations, the suggestion is to create a fund worth R$3.8 billion to cushion the increases.

A special retirement for the category after 25 years of contribution is also on the negotiating table. The diesel allowance, of R$ 400, offered by President Bolsonaro, did not please the demonstrators. With that, the proposal should leave the negotiation table, as Tarcísio said. “As the reaction was not good, I don’t know if the government will go ahead,” said the minister, saying that the suggestion was a “sacrifice by the government”.

Demobilization

Despite the deadlocks, the Minister of Infrastructure continued to receive leaders to try to contain the threat of strike. After two meetings, the Association of Transporters of Fuels and Petroleum Derivatives of Rio withdrew its support for the movement, as announced by the organization’s president, Aílton Gomes. “For reasons of non-conversation or for reasons of vanity, of ego, we are withdrawing from any kind of mobilization,” he declared. In Piauí, Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, leaders also signaled that affiliates will not stop.

In order to prevent the blocking of highways, a measure that is part of the strike strategy, the federal government filed a lawsuit and obtained a series of injunctions in favor of not closing the lanes on federal highways in Santa Catarina, parts of Paraná and on the roads that lead to the Alberto Pasqualini refinery, in Canoas, Rio Grande do Sul.

Concessionaires that manage highways also obtained approval from the Court to prevent blockages. This is the case of the request made by CCR Nova Dutra to the Court of Justice of São Paulo, even prohibiting parking on the side of the Presidente Dutra highway.

In another decision, the Federal Court of Paraná prohibited the blocking of stretches of the BR-116 highway in Paraná and Santa Catarina under the responsibility of the concessionaire Autopista Planalto Sul, the author of the request. The injunctions are added to others already won in Goiás and the port of Santos.