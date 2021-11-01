Everything you need to know about the chronology before playing Metroid Dread

Learn everything about Samus Aran’s journey, from NES games to the Nintendo Switch.

Metroid Dread, new exploration game of Nintendo Switch, is the final chapter of the main journey of the first great protagonist of video games: Samus Aran. After going through betrayal and persecution, the space warrior will need to confront her origins in an adventure that could change her future forever.

But not everyone had the opportunity to follow each chapter of this story, with its ups and downs. Therefore, we brought a great summary of the main adventures of Samus Aran, to better understand the bombastic ending of this game. Prepare your ship as we are going on a space mission!

Who is Samus Aran?

Samus Aran is a space bounty hunter who works in concert with the Galactic Federation, as a last line of defense when your own agents fail. She was raised amidst the culture Chozo, a half-bird race that is among the most advanced in the universe, to become the greatest warrior in the galaxy. When the Chozo vanished, she resisted, continuing her tortuous legacy as best she could.

In Japan, comics were released detailing the heroine’s past, expanding on her childhood and adolescence that was briefly portrayed in Zero Mission. All you need to know about her past is that she is the daughter of scientists who were killed by Space Pirates, alien members of a paramilitary group trying to seize power in the galaxy.

After losing her parents, she grew up among the Chozos until she decided to go her own way. In Metroid: Other M (Wii), we find that, in her prime teens, she entered the Galactic Federation training program under the tutelage of Adam Malkovich.

Despite her rebellious ways, Samus has built a deep relationship with her superior, but even that hasn’t been able to trap her in the Federation bureaucracy. Shortly thereafter, Samus decided to leave the organization and go her own way, earning the title of best bounty hunter in the galaxy.

Metroid Zero Mission (1986/2004)

In an exploration of the SR388 Planet, scientists from the Galactic Federation ended up discovering a dangerous creature that disrupted the ecosystem of the place. They had a gelatinous body and cells that specialized in stealing all the energy from their victims. were named metroid and taken to be studied.

However, this expedition was attacked by the Space Pirates, who were determined to turn the Metroids into biological weapons to spread terror across the galaxy. They took the Metroids to their base in the Zebes Planet. Since no one could ever find out about the existence of these creatures, the Federation hired Samus to invade the Pirates’ base, destroy any Metroid they encountered and put an end to their nefarious schemes. And so she did.

Metroid Prime Trilogy (2002-2016)

After that, the Metroid Prime trilogy, in which Samus must contain the threat of Phazon in the galaxy. Nothing that happens in these games ends up interfering with the main story, so they can be seen almost as a separate franchise.

Metroid Prime 4 is currently in development for the Nintendo Switch, so the time may soon come to reminisce about Samus’ adventures against Dark Samus. But for now, let’s focus on Metroids anyway.

Metroid Samus Returns (1991/2017)

After some missions fighting the advance of the Metroid Prime, Samus Aran has again been hired by the Galactic Federation for yet another unofficial secret mission: traveling to Planet SR388 to exterminate all Metroids. So begins Metroid: Samus Returns (3DS).

The Metroids were an intergalactic threat, as if they spread, they could drain the life force of all creatures effortlessly. Thus, Samus eliminated, one by one, all the Metroids on the planet: Alphas, Gamma, Zeta, Omega… Until reaching the queen metroid. After the slaughter, only one egg was left that hatched. Out of it came a baby Metroid who saw Samus as his mother. She couldn’t kill a newborn. So she escaped the planet with the specimen and took the baby into the care of the Galactic Federation—the biggest mistake she could ever make.

Super Metroid (1994)

Super Metroid starts immediately after the events of Samus Returns. The last Metroid is in captivity. The galaxy is free… But not for long.

Soon after leaving the baby with scientists, the space base is attacked by Space Pirates who take the baby Metroid once more to Planet Zebes. His base has been rebuilt into an even more lethal fortress, but Samus is also more dangerous and motivated. Determined to save her baby, she invades the base and discovers they’ve cloned new Metroids.

The bounty hunter is brutal, kills the Metroids clones and defeats all the Space Pirates generals, all the way to their leader: Mother Brain. Samus is at the disadvantage and, just as she is about to lose, a huge Metroid appears to lend the energy she needed to turn the tables. This Metroid protects her. This Metroid is your baby.

But before Mother Brain is defeated, she unleashes a beam of energy that kills Baby Metroid, thus wiping out the last Metroid in the galaxy. It looks like everything would be at peace, but again, this was also a big mistake.

Metroid: Other M

Metroid: Other M happens immediately after Super Metroid, but turns out to be absurdly inconsistent in building Samus’ personality. Fortunately, it can be overlooked as it doesn’t add much to the story.

On this mission, Samus investigates a Galactic Federation facility and discovers that the government was trying to recreate the Metroids and the Space Pirates’ greatest generals to use as weapons — a major betrayal. During the story, she meets her mentor, Adam, who ends up sacrificing himself to expose the truth. In the end, Samus blows everything up and goes on his next mission.

Metroid Fusion (2002)

Metroid Fusion that’s when the story of the franchise starts to be explained, everything falls into place and things finally make sense. With the death of the last Metroid, we find that they were created by the Chozo: the same alien race that created Samus. They were masters of genetics, having even injected part of their DNA into the hunter herself to make her stronger.

That said, they wouldn’t have created Metroids without a good purpose: they needed a predator for the Parasite X. This virus without any natural predator can consume any creature and transform into it, like an imposter. They could invade planets and replace most of the population before anyone finds out. Now that the Metroids are gone, they have started multiplying again at an absurd speed.

Samus was accompanying a Galactic Federation expedition when she is attacked by one of these X parasites. The only way to save her is to inject Metroid DNA in his armor, which is compatible thanks to Chozo genetics. Thus, she becomes the only one capable of saving the galaxy from its greatest threat.

With the help of Adam, his onboard computer that has the digitized personality of his former mentor, Samus explores the abandoned base where the creatures infected by Parasite X were taken to be studied. There, she needs to escape her evil clone created by the parasite that had infected her costume, the SA-X. After defeating him, Samus manages to flee, thinking he has defeated the last remnants of Parasite X.

Metroid Dread (2021)

So we come to Metroid Dread, the new Nintendo Switch game that concludes the Metroid Saga. Anyone who doesn’t want spoilers from the new game should stop reading here. In this adventure, we discover that everything was connected all this time: both Metroids and Parasite X were related to the sudden fall of the Chozo.

When the Metroid began to spiral out of control in SR388, the Chozo had a containment plan. The tribe thoha, of the scientists, accepted to work with the tribe mawkin, of the warriors. But instead of eradicating the dangerous creatures as promised, the leader of the Mawkin saw in them a symbol of a power strong enough to dominate the galaxy. He wanted this power for himself.

In order to use the Metroids in his plan, he needed the help of the tribe of scientists, but as they refused to cooperate, due to their pacifist ideals, they ended up being killed one by one. Until only one Chozo Thoha remained: Quiet Robe.

He was taken to planet ZDR, where the warrior tribe was preparing to reunite the Metroids. They just didn’t have one thing: one of the Mawkins was a Parasite X in disguise. It took a while for this crisis to be contained, long enough for Samus to wipe out all existing Metroids. Now, she is the last source of Metroid DNA and the ultimate target of the last Chozo survivors. This is the true story of Metroid Dread.

