Ex-Corinthians, Marquinhos candidate for the award for best player in the world; see list

Last week, the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) released the list of candidates competing for the award for best player in the world in the year 2021. Former Corinthians player, Marquinhos, is one of those in the list.

In Europe since 2013, Marquinhos currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain. The defender belonged to Timão for years, from the base to the professional. There were only 15 games in the first team of the club at Parque São Jorge, until it was sold to Roma for 8.2 million reais. Six months after the sale, PSG bought the player for 32 million euros.

Marquinhos collects passages for Brazil’s youth teams and was also one of Tite’s chosen ones for the 2018 World Cup, in Russia. This was not the only time that the former coach of Timão opted for the defender, as he was the one who promoted him in 2011. The player was also present in the champion squad of the Libertadores in 2012.

Other Brazilians are on the list that seeks to reward the best player in the world of 2021. In addition to Marquinhos, Neymar, Casemiro, Gabriel Barbosa and Jorginho (born in Santa Catarina, but naturalized Italian) compete for the award.

There are 32 players in the dispute and the big winner will be announced in December. In 2020, Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski took the trophy. The IFFHS has been promoting the award for over 30 years.

Check out the list of 32 players nominated for the best in the world award

Donnarumma

Bonucci

Jorginho

Kevin de Bruyne

N’Golo Kanté

Kylian Mbappe

Robert Lewandowski

Raheem Sterling

Cristiano Ronaldo

Erling Haaland

Lionel Messi

Rodrigo de Paul

Neymar

housemiro

Marks

Gabriel Barbosa

Luis Diaz

Akram Afif

Sardar Azmoun

Mehdi Taremi

Son Heung-min

Ali Mabkhout

Achraf Hakimi

healthy mane

Kalidou Koulibaly

Riyadh Mahrez

Mohammed Salah

Alphonso Davis

Winston McKennie

Giovanni Reyna

Raul Jimenez

Héctor Herrera

