F1 race director disagrees with Wolff and sees fair punishment

F1 Race Director Michael Masi disagreed with Toto Wolff’s claims regarding the regulation (Photo: Formula 1/Twitter)

After seven years of pure dominance in the hybrid era of Formula 1, Mercedes faces a new problem in 2021: punishments due to the team’s engine changes during the season. Valtteri Bottas has received penalties in three of the last five races, while Lewis Hamilton has lost the pole he scored in Turkey for a component change in the power unit. Recently, the head of the German team, Toto Wolff, had questioned the regulation that punishes teams for switching their units. And F1 race director Michael Masi responded to the manager.

“All teams run by the same rules,” the race director told the GPFans portal. “They all know how many power units, how many gearboxes, how many elements, exhausts, in short, they will have, so everyone is at the same level of understanding about what they can do,” he said.

Hamilton uses his fourth internal combustion engine of the season, the same number as Max Verstappen, who had to make an emergency switch after their crash at the British GP when a crack was found in the Dutchman’s power unit. Masi believes that all teams will seek advantage over the others, hence the need for regulations to limit exchanges.

Valtteri Bottas used its sixth internal combustion engine at the US GP (Photo: Mercedes)

“Like any team, particularly in the fight for the championship, you will always try to be as competitive as you can, whether it’s improvements in the power unit, or in the aerodynamic part, gearbox, whatever,” he explained.

Mercedes boss Wolff had recalled Honda’s beginnings in the hybrid era, when it was still part of the McLaren ensemble and had several reliability issues during practice and races. “I think it’s probably like Honda of old, that you’re in a situation that’s going really bad and you need to change engine parts or complete the power unit. You shouldn’t be penalized every race for going to the bottom of the grid or losing ten places”, he opined.

In response, Masi recalled that teams participate in drafting the regulations before it comes into effect. Currently, switching to a fourth ICE unit, for example, would cause the driver to lose 10 positions on the starting grid. As of the fifth engine, the penalty becomes five positions.

“Obviously, I wasn’t in the role at the time. But I remember the old engine penalty system, and if I remember correctly, it was something like the loss of 60 grid positions. So everything was arranged on that basis. We need to remember that the regulation related to engines has been in existence for a few years, is consistent and was developed together with the teams, the FIA ​​and F1. It is not one way and that, it is collectively developed and agreed upon before being implemented”, he concluded.

Formula 1 picks up speed again between the 5th and 7th of November, with the Mexican GP. Max Verstappen currently occupies the top of the leaderboard with 287.5 points, 12 more than his title rival Lewis Hamilton. Among the Constructors, Mercedes is in 1st place, 23 points ahead of the Taurus.