“Failure was imposed”, says co-author of a controversial work by Gilberto Braga

“The Babylon you saw does not come close to the Babylon we wrote.” This statement is made by playwright João Ximenes Braga, who accuses an “interventor” of having disfigured history. Co-author of the serial, he followed the saga of Gilberto Braga in the face of the failure of the plot, shown in 2015. To date, the title boasts the lowest ratings ever obtained by a prime-time production on Globo.

João Ximenes Braga’s revelations were published by journalist Cristina Padiglione, from Folha de S.Paulo. Mourning the death of the creator of Vale Tudo, Ximenes says that Gilberto did not want to die without the opportunity to have a text produced and recognized by the public and critics again. Confession he would have heard from the author himself, who died last week. “(He) told me verbatim that he didn’t want to end his career with a failure and wanted to go back to work soon to regain his prestige. It may seem irrelevant to remember a failure at this moment when everyone honors him for his successes, but overcoming that failure was important to him”, he says.

The playwright says that the sinking of the plot, which had a stellar cast headed by Fernanda Montenegro, Glória Pires and Adriana Esteves, was not well explained. “I feel the urgency to put the dough on the is: Babilônia’s artistic and audience failure cannot be attributed to Gilberto, but to the malicious intervention that completely destroyed the telenovela’s backbone”. João Ximenes also reveals that he gave all the details about such interference in the serials in a statement given to journalist Mauricio Stycer, who is preparing the biography of Gilberto Braga.

Although not mentioned by João Ximenes Braga, author Silvio de Abreu was responsible for Globo’s dramaturgy department during the period in which Babilônia was produced.

Former collaborator wants the broadcaster to make available to the public the originals of Gilberto Braga’s work

The playwright demands an attitude from TV Globo, in order to clarify what actually happened to the controversial plot. “It is a public appeal for TV Globo to make available (…) the approximately 80 chapters we wrote about Babilônia before the intervention. It can be in a book, on the Memória Globo website, or a simple donation to the National Library, so that fans and researchers can learn about Gilberto’s production”.

“It’s the least thing to do with Gilberto’s memory. And I’m sure he would like that. In his last phone call to me, he insisted that he wanted to make a soap opera so as not to end his career with the failure imposed on him”, reveals João Ximenes Braga.

Killed last week, Gilberto Braga seemed intent on putting his failure behind him. Since 2015, he has presented to TV Globo directors the project for a miniseries about the life of singer Elis Regina, a telenovela for 11 pm – which had 60 chapters written and delivered to the broadcaster, and an adaptation of the classic Feira das Vanidades , which would become a plot for the 18:00 range. The texts, postponed or rejected, never left the paper.

