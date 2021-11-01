Faithful elects Gabriel Pereira as Corinthians’ best player in October; another half the worst

Corinthians played six games during the month of October. In retrospect, there were two wins, two draws and two defeats. During this period, one of the highlights of the team commanded by Sylvinho came directly from Timão’s base.

Its about Gabriel Pereira, who scored a goal and provided an assist in the last six rounds of the Brasileirão. With this performance, the young man was voted best player of the month by the fans who visit the My Timon, with an average rating of 6.7.

The midfielder was chosen as a starter in all the duels in October. The pass to goal, already mentioned, happened in the last match played, against Internacional, and was his first as a professional. At the time, the Parque São Jorge club was behind on the scoreboard and Gabriel Pereira was accurate in an assist for Giuliano to score. The only goal was responsible for the victory against Fluminense.

The last week was full of expectations from Corinthians fans on the athlete. That’s because his internship with the club, until a day ago, allowed him to sign a pre-contract with any club. However, Corinthians arranged the renewal with the 20-year-old player last Sunday.

Back to the fans’ voting, the podium is completed with two reinforcements of the season. In second place, Willian appears with an average of 6.6. The shirt 10, however, took the field only three times a month due to a detected injury. Renato Augusto appears in third place with a score of 6.4. The midfielder, in turn, played all six matches.

Also according to Fiel, with a score of 3.0, the worst player was Gustavo Mantuan. Against Sport, the athlete returned to the field after almost a year out of action. The attacking midfielder was also used against São Paulo. However, Sylvinho only called him in the final moments of both clashes, adding a few minutes played.

Check out the Corinthians games in October 2021

Red Bull Bragantino 2 x 2 Corinthians – 10/02/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Corinthians 3 x 1 Bahia – 10/05/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Sport 1 x 0 Corinthians – 10/09/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Corinthians 1 x 0 Fluminense – 10/13/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

São Paulo 1 x 0 Corinthians – 10/18/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

International 2 x 2 Corinthians – 10/24/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

See the Corinthians cast notes in October 2021

See more at: Corinthians squad, Fans’ notes, Gabriel Pereira, Willian, Renato Augusto and Gustavo Mantuan.